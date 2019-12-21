Apart from gin, vodka seems to be everyone's go-to liquor when it comes to cocktails as it goes down easy and tastes decent with pretty much anything.

So, whether you are at a braai or the beach, these easy drink recipes will keep you refreshed this summer.

Raspberry Collins. Picture: Supplied

Raspberry Collins

Ingredients

1 ½ tot Belvedere Pure

2 raspberries

Sprig thyme

1 tot sugar syrup

1 tot lemon juice

Soda water

Method

Add Belvedere, raspberry, thyme, sugar and lemon to a shaker filled with ice and shake well. Fine strain into a tall glass filled with ice and top up with soda water.

Garnish with raspberry and thyme.

Passion Collins. Picture: Supplied

Passion Collins

Ingredients

1 ½ tot Belvedere Mango Passion

2 thumbnail ginger

1 tot sugar syrup

1 tot lemon juice

Soda water

Method

Muddle ginger in shaker and add Belvedere, sugar and lemon.

Fill with ice and shake well. Fine stain into a tall glass filled with ice and top up with soda water.

Garnish with lemon and mint.

Grapefruit Collins. Picture: Supplied

Grapefruit Collins

Ingredients

1 ½ tot Belvedere Grapefruit

1 tot sugar syrup

1 tot lemon juice

Soda water

Method

Add Belvedere, sugar and lemon to a shaker filled with ice and shake well.

Fine strain into a tall glass filled with ice and top up with soda water.

Garnish with grapefruit slice.

Sea breeze. Picture: Supplied

Sea Breeze

Ingredients

2 tot Belvedere

3 tot grapefruit juice

3 tot cranberry juice

1 lime wedge (squeezed)

Method

Build all ingredients in a glass filled with ice and garnish with lime wheel.

Martini. Picture: Supplied

Martini

Ingredients

2 tot Belvedere Pure

½ tot bianco vermouth

Method

Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with ice and shake well.

Fine strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with a lemon zest.

Espresso Martini. Picture: Supplied

Espresso Martini

Ingredients

1 tot Belvedere Pure

1 tot Tia Maria

1 single espresso

½ tot sugar syrup

Method

Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with ice and shake well.

Fine strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with three coffee beans.