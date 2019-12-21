Apart from gin, vodka seems to be everyone's go-to liquor when it comes to cocktails as it goes down easy and tastes decent with pretty much anything.
So, whether you are at a braai or the beach, these easy drink recipes will keep you refreshed this summer.
Raspberry Collins
Ingredients
1 ½ tot Belvedere Pure
2 raspberries
Sprig thyme
1 tot sugar syrup
1 tot lemon juice
Soda water
Method
Add Belvedere, raspberry, thyme, sugar and lemon to a shaker filled with ice and shake well. Fine strain into a tall glass filled with ice and top up with soda water.
Garnish with raspberry and thyme.
Passion Collins
Ingredients
1 ½ tot Belvedere Mango Passion
2 thumbnail ginger
1 tot sugar syrup
1 tot lemon juice
Soda water
Method
Muddle ginger in shaker and add Belvedere, sugar and lemon.
Fill with ice and shake well. Fine stain into a tall glass filled with ice and top up with soda water.
Garnish with lemon and mint.
Grapefruit Collins
Ingredients
1 ½ tot Belvedere Grapefruit
1 tot sugar syrup
1 tot lemon juice
Soda water
Method
Add Belvedere, sugar and lemon to a shaker filled with ice and shake well.
Fine strain into a tall glass filled with ice and top up with soda water.
Garnish with grapefruit slice.
Sea Breeze
Ingredients
2 tot Belvedere
3 tot grapefruit juice
3 tot cranberry juice
1 lime wedge (squeezed)
Method
Build all ingredients in a glass filled with ice and garnish with lime wheel.
Martini
Ingredients
2 tot Belvedere Pure
½ tot bianco vermouth
Method
Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with ice and shake well.
Fine strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with a lemon zest.
Espresso Martini
Ingredients
1 tot Belvedere Pure
1 tot Tia Maria
1 single espresso
½ tot sugar syrup
Method
Add all ingredients to a shaker filled with ice and shake well.
Fine strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with three coffee beans.