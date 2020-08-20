6 tips on how to choose the right chocolate for cooking or baking

There is such an extensive range of chocolate available. And like most things, it is a matter of taste, so this article may help you choose the right chocolate to suit your cooking and baking preferences. It is important to remember that different types of chocolate have been made in very different ways, and so they have very different tastes and uses. While some of them are similar, others are not, so it pays to take the time to get to know them and how they are made. We spoke to a chocolate expert and founder of The Kate Tin, Katelyn (Williams) Allegra and a Lindt master chocolatier, Dimo Simatos, who shared tips on how to choose the right chocolate for baking and cooking. Dimo’s tips Match your chocolate to the recipe

Ensure that if the recipe calls for a “good quality, dark chocolate” without stating a cocoa content percentage then to generally assume that dark chocolate in the 50% cocoa range should be used. Recipes that state specifically 70% or higher, should be respected.

Understand the recipe use of chocolate

Some recipes only require the chocolate to be added to the hot liquid – be it water or milk. Others might need to have the chocolate pre-melted. In this case, ensure you melt the chocolate with gentle heat, for example, over a double boiler or in a microwave oven, while stirring the chocolate often.

Use only good quality chocolate when baking or making desserts

This will pay off in the end-product’s texture and flavour. Most mainstream chocolates aimed at only self-consumption are very high in sugar and fat, therefore giving a different texture and generally inferior results when baking or setting in cold set desserts. Not only is the high cocoa content present, but also most of the pairings that the chocolate flavour goes with, for example, dark chocolate chilli, or milk chocolate caramel.

“In general, sweeter chocolate varieties like our Lindt Excellence extra creamy milk chocolate is an ideal companion for nuts. Sweet dark chocolates are versatile and best combined with citrus to spice, and higher cocoa content like the 70% - 99% cocoa pair well with bold strong flavours to stand up to the intensity of the high cocoa,” Allegra said.

She said that when it came to chocolate, there were many different types and each had its properties that made it good for certain recipes.

“Before choosing the kind of chocolate you want to use, you first need to understand the difference between them.

“Each chocolate has different properties, which will make it either great for eating or perfect for dipping. Try and stick to the chocolate that is specified in the recipe, as the sugar and fat contents of various types of chocolate differ,” she said.

Chocolate decorations

For making chocolate decorations, like curls and collars for cakes and cupcakes, use baking chocolate (unless you’re willing to go to the effort of tempering couverture chocolate).

Brownies or cake batter

For making brownies, cake batter, or any recipe that requires you to use the chocolate inside the batter, use baking chocolate.

Buttercream and frosting

For buttercreams, frosting, ganache, truffles, or as chunks in cookies (basically anything where you’re going to notice the difference), use couverture chocolate.