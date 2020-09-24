7 savoury foods you need to try with honey

Honey-drizzled pizza

If you’ve never eaten pizza with honey, after trying this we’re sure it’s going to become a regular condiment to complement every pizza night from now on. Whether your topping is just cheese and marinara or the works, there’s something magical about how honey highlights the flavour of cheese and meat while balancing the saltiness.

Honey and nut topped cheese

Add this combination to your cheese board and you’ll have guests wowed by the sophisticated flavour pairing. From jams to preserves and sauces, it’s no secret that sweeter condiments marry beautifully with the profound flavours of sharp cheeses. The sticky honey and earthiness of toasted nuts is a delicious combination. As a bonus, the silky blanket of auburn honey covering a wedge of cheese looks irresistible.

Avocado toast with a sweet twist

Buttered sourdough, mashed avocado seasoned with salt and a crack of black pepper and you already have the perfect breakfast, lunch or anytime snack. But, as beauty mogul Kylie Jenner proved to the world via her Instagram stories, you’ve got to finish it off with a drizzle of honey and crushed red pepper flakes. The result is a burst of flavour with every bite.

Fried chicken and honey

Dipping crispy fried chicken into honey is a true game-changer. The viscous liquid gets stuck in the crunchy crevices of the golden coating, offering a sweet pick-me-up with every bite that only helps to enhance the taste of all the herbs and spices used. For an added kick, infuse your honey with sliced red chillies or hot sauce by heating the ingredients together on the stove.

Scones and cheese

Next time you’re indulging in a cream tea, put a little pot of honey on the table along with your jam, butter, cheese and cream. Since the humble scone can be enjoyed with sweet toppings or savoury, why not try it with a mixture of both. Top your scone with a pile of grated sharp cheddar, a thick slice of tomato, salt pepper and finish it off with a drizzle of honey. The acid from the tomato works to cut the richness of the butter and cheese while the honey combines with all the flavours, creating a sweet and tangy sensation.