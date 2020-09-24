7 savoury foods you need to try with honey
Honey – drizzled over porridge, swirled into yoghurt or baked into a batch of buttery scones or banana bread, this thick, golden liquid is a must for all your favourite sweet treats.
But here’s a culinary secret you may not know: honey is the liquid gold that takes savoury foods to new levels of deliciousness. We’re not talking about the typical side of glazed carrots or honey-ginger salmon fillets, there are so many decadent ways to bring out the umami flavour of foods by pairing them with the fruity, herbaceous notes of honey.
With spring being one of the busiest seasons for bees, farmer’s markets are about to be fully stocked with raw honey straight from the comb as well as pure varieties. The honey that is collected at this time of year is mostly from tree blossoms and is usually delicate, with a distinctive taste. Either way, make the most of this season by incorporating honey into your springtime meals.
Chilli and honey fries
No matter how much you enjoy a fancy Asian meal, a gloomy weather day calls for comfort food thats spicy and desi 🙈 So, made these crispy honey chili potatoes to satiate those Indo Chinese cravings! These are insanely crispy, slightly sweet and spicy and I promise the flavor will leave you licking the bowl at the end😍 Recipe: Ingredients for potato coating: * 4 potatoes, peeled and cut into fingers * 2 tablespoon cornflour * 2 tablespoon all purpose flour * 1 teaspoon chili garlic paste * 1 teaspoon pepper * 1 teaspoon salt Method: Wash the potatoes well under water to remove starch. In a mixing bowl, mix all the ingredients. Coat the potato evenly with this mix. Deep fry the potatoes until crispy and golden brown. Ingredients for the sauce: * Chopped green onions ( whites and green separate) * 5-6 cloves garlic, finely chopped * 1 teaspoon red chilli flakes * 2 tablespoon white sesame seeds * 1 teaspoon soya sauce * 1 tablespoon tomato sauce * 1/2 tablespoon honey * 1 teaspoon vinegar * 1/2 cup water * 1 1/2 tablespoon oil * Cornflour slurry * Salt and pepper to taste Method: Heat oil in a pan, sauté the whites of green onion and garlic for a minute. Add sesame seeds and chili flakes and sauté again to toast them. Now add soy sauce, tomato sauce, honey and vinegar. Add 1/2 cup water and let it cook for 2 minutes. Now add the slurry and cook till the sauce thickens. Add salt and pepper. Add the fried potatoes and toss well till the sauce evenly coats. Garnish with sesame seeds and green onions. Serve hot😍
Sweet, salty and fiery, these golden honey-glazed potatoes are the more adult version of dipping your French fries in a milkshake. Tossed with cornflour for a perfectly crisp exterior, this dish can be served as a side but is bound to steal the show.
Honey-drizzled pizza
If you’ve never eaten pizza with honey, after trying this we’re sure it’s going to become a regular condiment to complement every pizza night from now on. Whether your topping is just cheese and marinara or the works, there’s something magical about how honey highlights the flavour of cheese and meat while balancing the saltiness.
Honey and nut topped cheese
Ingredients: 1 wedge or wheel of Brie 1/4 cup raw honey 1/2 cup toasted walnuts (chopped or halved, your preference) 1/2 teaspoon finely minced fresh rosemary (adjust according to taste preference) 3 tablespoons dried cherries or dried cranberries (optional)
Add this combination to your cheese board and you’ll have guests wowed by the sophisticated flavour pairing. From jams to preserves and sauces, it’s no secret that sweeter condiments marry beautifully with the profound flavours of sharp cheeses. The sticky honey and earthiness of toasted nuts is a delicious combination. As a bonus, the silky blanket of auburn honey covering a wedge of cheese looks irresistible.
Avocado toast with a sweet twist
Avocados are awesome since they have a lot of fat, they moisturize and nourish your skin. Honey is also super hydrating while helping to cleanse your skin. Mix these 2 ingredients together for a simple at-home skin treatment to nourish and hydrate your skin.
Buttered sourdough, mashed avocado seasoned with salt and a crack of black pepper and you already have the perfect breakfast, lunch or anytime snack. But, as beauty mogul Kylie Jenner proved to the world via her Instagram stories, you’ve got to finish it off with a drizzle of honey and crushed red pepper flakes. The result is a burst of flavour with every bite.
Fried chicken and honey
8pcs dark meat family(4 thigh & 4 drumstick) 🍗🍗🍗
Dipping crispy fried chicken into honey is a true game-changer. The viscous liquid gets stuck in the crunchy crevices of the golden coating, offering a sweet pick-me-up with every bite that only helps to enhance the taste of all the herbs and spices used. For an added kick, infuse your honey with sliced red chillies or hot sauce by heating the ingredients together on the stove.
Scones and cheese
Next time you’re indulging in a cream tea, put a little pot of honey on the table along with your jam, butter, cheese and cream. Since the humble scone can be enjoyed with sweet toppings or savoury, why not try it with a mixture of both. Top your scone with a pile of grated sharp cheddar, a thick slice of tomato, salt pepper and finish it off with a drizzle of honey. The acid from the tomato works to cut the richness of the butter and cheese while the honey combines with all the flavours, creating a sweet and tangy sensation.