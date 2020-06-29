7 savoury pancakes for any time of day

Simple to assemble, savoury pancakes are a universal comfort food. Their versatility is indicated by the many variations served around the world: Turkish zucchini pancakes, Korean vegetable pajeon and Japanese okonomiyaki. Fluffy and light or crisp and pan-fried, savoury pancakes are a natural vehicle for using up leftovers or pantry ingredients.

This pancake mix uses basic pantry staples and makes about 8 pancakes:

Basic Pancake Mix





Ingredients

1 1/2 cups (190 grams) all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

2 large eggs

1 cup milk.





Method





Whisk together the flour with the baking powder, salt and baking powder.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs and milk.

Add the dry pancake mix to the wet mixture all at once, then stir the batter just until the large streaks of flour disappear but lots of small lumps remain. (Overmixing the batter can lead to dense, chewy pancakes.)

Gently fold in 1 1/2 to 2 cups mix-ins (see below), but don’t go overboard: Too many and the pancakes won’t cook properly. (Though the assembly is speedy, you can combine the dry ingredients in advance and store in an airtight container until ready to use.)

To cook, heat a light coating of canola oil in a non-stick pan or griddle over medium-low, then ladle in 1/3 cupfuls of batter, being careful not to crowd the pan.

Cook pancakes until golden brown underneath and bubbles rise and pop on top, 2 to 3 minutes. Gently flip pancakes (avoid the urge to press them!) and cook until pancakes are puffy and batter is cooked through, 1 to 2 minutes.





Mix-Ins





As for mix-ins, the suggestions below will get you started, but the options are seemingly endless — and can be determined based on the contents of your fridge.





— Bacon, Egg and Peas: Cooked chopped bacon and frozen peas (thawed). Top with fried eggs and hot sauce.





— Shrimp and Scallion: Cooked shrimp with chopped scallions (or chives) and minced ginger (fresh or pickled). Serve with soy sauce and sesame oil, or chopped kimchi.





— Fish Cakes With Capers and Sour Cream: Flaked canned tuna or smoked fish (trout, salmon, whitefish), capers and chopped dill or parsley. Top with sour cream.





— Ham and Cheese: Chopped ham and shredded Swiss cheese or Gruyère. Top with tartar sauce.





— Spinach and Chickpeas: Frozen chopped spinach (thawed, and squeezed in dish towel to remove excess water), chickpeas and crumbled feta or goat cheese. Drizzle with tahini mixed with lemon juice.





— Chicken and Corn: Chopped cooked chicken, frozen corn (thawed) and shredded Cheddar. Top with salsa or pesto.





— Zucchini and Peppers: Grated zucchini (squeezed in dish towel to remove excess water), chopped roasted red peppers or sun-dried tomatoes and grated Parmesan. Top with tapenade or tzatziki.



