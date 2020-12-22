7 tips on how to make a plant-based Christmas charcuterie board
Christmas can be a seriously stressful time for people who follow a plant-based diet, as they might have no idea what to cook or prepare, especially new to the diet. But it does not have to be that way. You can make your Christmas fun by building your own charcuterie board.
Charcuterie boards are not only gorgeous, they contain a combination of flavours and nibbles for a simple no-fuss party snack.
Blogger Jen Panaro shares tips on how to make a plant-based Christmas charcuterie board.
1 Include a variety of items
Incorporate lots of different items on your charcuterie board. Your charcuterie board doesn’t need to be gigantic if you’re only feeding a few people, but mix up the items. It’s okay to serve a tiny portion of lots of different things. It not only looks better, it also encourages variety.
2 Place larger items on your charcuterie board first
Start by placing the large items spread around the board. Fill in the gaps with smaller items. Finish with the little things that will fit into all the nooks and crannies. Having all the spaces filled in helps make the board look prettier and more complete.
3 Lay out different colours next to each other
It looks great to have a variety of colours spread across the board. Some people go for a rainbow look, in which case it would make sense to have similar colours together, but that’s probably only best when you're intentional about a rainbow order for placement.
4 Use smaller groups of items in multiple places on the board
Break up your types of food into small groups. If you want a lot of one type of food on the platter, break that group into smaller groups and place the smaller groups around the board.
5 Mix up textures of food on the board
As you prepare the charcuterie board, consider the textures of the foods. Mix softer items and harder items. Include some creamy options with crunchier alternatives. Different textures not only create interest on the board and for those enjoying the platter, but give picky eaters more options to find something they like.
6 Try different serving platter options
You can use baking trays, cast iron skillets, pizza stones, or even dinner plates to create your Christmas charcuterie board. Don’t let the serving dish ruin a fun meal.
7 Consider the foods to include on a plant-based Christmas charcuterie board
Options are endless. Here are a few things you can include.
Apple slices
Strawberries
Raspberries
Grapes – red and green
Sliced banana
Dried fruits
Baby cucumbers
Celery
Red and green peppers
Carrots
Cherry tomatoes
Broccoli
Cauliflower
Olives
Avocado – plain or spread on a baguette
Hummus
Black bean spread
Nuts
Crackers and bread
Mini baguette slices
Crackers
Wafers