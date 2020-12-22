7 tips on how to make a plant-based Christmas charcuterie board

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Christmas can be a seriously stressful time for people who follow a plant-based diet, as they might have no idea what to cook or prepare, especially new to the diet. But it does not have to be that way. You can make your Christmas fun by building your own charcuterie board. Charcuterie boards are not only gorgeous, they contain a combination of flavours and nibbles for a simple no-fuss party snack. Blogger Jen Panaro shares tips on how to make a plant-based Christmas charcuterie board. 1 Include a variety of items Incorporate lots of different items on your charcuterie board. Your charcuterie board doesn’t need to be gigantic if you’re only feeding a few people, but mix up the items. It’s okay to serve a tiny portion of lots of different things. It not only looks better, it also encourages variety.

2 Place larger items on your charcuterie board first

Start by placing the large items spread around the board. Fill in the gaps with smaller items. Finish with the little things that will fit into all the nooks and crannies. Having all the spaces filled in helps make the board look prettier and more complete.

3 Lay out different colours next to each other

It looks great to have a variety of colours spread across the board. Some people go for a rainbow look, in which case it would make sense to have similar colours together, but that’s probably only best when you're intentional about a rainbow order for placement.

4 Use smaller groups of items in multiple places on the board

Break up your types of food into small groups. If you want a lot of one type of food on the platter, break that group into smaller groups and place the smaller groups around the board.

5 Mix up textures of food on the board

As you prepare the charcuterie board, consider the textures of the foods. Mix softer items and harder items. Include some creamy options with crunchier alternatives. Different textures not only create interest on the board and for those enjoying the platter, but give picky eaters more options to find something they like.

6 Try different serving platter options

You can use baking trays, cast iron skillets, pizza stones, or even dinner plates to create your Christmas charcuterie board. Don’t let the serving dish ruin a fun meal.

7 Consider the foods to include on a plant-based Christmas charcuterie board

Options are endless. Here are a few things you can include.

Apple slices

Strawberries

Raspberries

Grapes – red and green

Sliced banana

Dried fruits

Baby cucumbers

Celery

Red and green peppers

Carrots

Cherry tomatoes

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Olives

Avocado – plain or spread on a baguette

Hummus

Black bean spread

Celery

Nuts

Crackers and bread

Mini baguette slices

Crackers

Wafers