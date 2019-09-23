September marks Heritage Month in South Africa, and we have got the perfect braai hacks for you.

We asked chefs to share their simple tricks, and below is what they had to say.

Theodasious Mannie - Culinary artist from Granny Mouse Country House & Spa

Rosemary skewers

This is a great way to infuse extra flavour to your meats, such as lamb and firm fish like monkfish. Drizzle fresh lemon over during cooking, the aroma is truly irresistible.

Homemade fire lighters

Use old egg cartons, used tea bags and old candles to make great smoke-free firelighters. Dry out the tea bags and egg cartons in the sun for two or three days. Spread the tea bags evenly over the egg cartons, melt the candles and pour over the tea bags and egg cartons. Allow to dry, and then use.

Apple spray

Pour apple juice into a spray bottle for pork chops or ribs. This adds a great natural sweetness to the meat.

Little tricks can make your meat taste better. Picture: Supplied

Simon Bailey – General Manager at The Royal Palm Hotel

Light-up your braai with tortilla-style chips

Yes, those triangle-shaped delicious delights aren’t only perfect as starters but also great for starting-up your fire. Simply place the chips on your charcoal and light them up. It’s as easy as that.

Grilled fish without the “stick”

For those who will be skipping out on the red meat and grilling fish this braai day, here’s an easy way to prevent it from notoriously sticking to the grill. All you need to do is slice up some lemons, set them on the grill and place the fish on top of the lemon slices, which also adds to the tantalising taste of the Fish, and grill as desired. No stick, no fuss!

Aluminium foil is the perfect cleaner

Once you’re done with all the delicious food that’s been prepared it’s that dreaded time to clean-up! Don’t stress if you didn’t buy that fancy cleaning brush that you thought would have made life so much easier – Aluminium foil will work just as well! Simply roll it up in ball, grip it with a pair of braai tongs and rub it over the hot greasy grill. The foil will help release the burnt debris from the grill.

Being a braai master is easier than it looks. Picture: Supplied

Ashley Conquest – Endless Horizons

Smoke? Add a little flavour

Throw sprigs of fresh herbs such as sage, rosemary or thyme on to your fire. It will give your meat added flavour and make the air smell wonderful.

Wet wood? Pour some sugar on me

Sprinkle some plain white sugar over the wood and light with Blitz. The sugar burns at a high temperature which helps you increase the internal temperature of the wood, making it easier to braai with.

Sweet tooth? Sweeten up the braaibroodjie

Everyone loves a braaibroodjie but they don’t need to be limited to the standard cheese, tomato, onions and chutney. I’m suggesting a full-on dessert braaibroodjie: sweeten it up with chocolate spread, sliced banana and marshmallows.