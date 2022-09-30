A drink and main dish recipe to celebrate International Coffee Day

October 1 is International Coffee Day! International Coffee Day is a celebration of the coffee sector’s diversity, quality, and passion.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is an opportunity for coffee lovers to share their love of the beverage and support the millions of farmers whose livelihoods depend on aromatic crops. To celebrate this special day, we present below some of the best coffee-based recipes that are sure to get you the much-needed dose of caffeine. Langoustine, leek, and red pepper rougaille, with Nespresso coffee. Picture: Supplied Langoustine, leek, and red pepper rougaille, with Nespresso coffee

Ingredients 12 langoustines 2 leeks

Story continues below Advertisement

1 red pepper 4 egg yolks 1 Nespresso Master Origin Columbia capsule

Story continues below Advertisement

200g butter softened Olive oil Salt and pepper

Story continues below Advertisement

Method Burn the red pepper with a blowtorch or with the flame from your gas top. Make sure all the skin is burned. Place the red pepper into a plastic bag, close the bag by making a knot, and let the steam do the rest. After a couple of minutes, the skin should be coming off very easily. Clean the red pepper under running water, rinsing off all of the black skin. Cut the red pepper flesh into little cubes of 5 mm x 5 mm, discarding the inside and seed.

Set aside. Cut the leeks in two lengthwise and rinse them under running water. Halve each, cutting down the middle lengthwise, then cut into pieces roughly 1 cm x 1cm. In a pan, add 2 to 3 tablespoons of olive oil and start cooking the leek until caramelized. Add the red pepper and keep pan-frying for another 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

To prepare the langoustines, peel off the shell, keeping the last ring and tail. Remove the intestinal tube running down the langoustine flesh with the tip of a paring knife, making a little incision by the tail. Once fully clean, set aside in the fridge. Pull a ristretto with a capsule of Master Origin Columbia. Allow to cool and mix it with the softened butter until you get a smooth mixture. Place in the fridge to harden. Once hardened, cut the butter into small cubes and keep refrigerated.

Place a small amount of water in a large pot and bring the water to a simmer. In a large bowl, place the 4 egg yolks and 3 tablespoons of water, and season with salt and pepper. Place the bowl on top of the pot and start whisking until ribbons form. Add the butter, one cube at a time, until they are all emulsified. Adjust seasoning to taste and keep warm.

Season the langoustines and sear them on both sides in a pan with hot olive oil – about one minute per side. Plate by placing rougaille of leek and red pepper on the bottom of the plate. Place the seared langoustine on top, and glaze them with a spoon of the foamy coffee sauce. Recipe by chef Gregory Czarnecki. The Nespresso coffee G&T. Picture: Supplied The Nespresso coffee G&T

Serves: 1 Ingredients 2 capsules Nespresso Master Origin Nicaragua, brewed as lungos

1tsp honey 35ml local gin Ice cubes

250ml tonic water Lemon peel, sliced, to garnish Method

Brew the coffee. Add honey to coffee and stir; allow to cool. Pour most of the coffee into ice cube trays, reserving 10ml.

Put an ice tray in the freezer and allow it to freeze. Keep frozen until ready to serve. Place 2-3 coffee ice cubes in a glass. Pour gin over ice cubes.