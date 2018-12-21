A favourite #Christmas cake recipe. Picture by Chris Collingridge

Ingredients 

  • 250 g currants
  • 250 g raisins
  • 250 g sultanas
  • 250 g glacé cherries, halved
  • 250 g dates, chopped
  • 150 g mixed peel
  • 125 ml brandy
  • 250 g butter
  • 375 g brown sugar
  • 6 extra-large eggs
  • 375 ml flour
  • 10 ml baking powder
  • 10 ml mixed spice
  • 100 g pecan nuts, chopped
  • extra brandy

Method

  1. Combine all prepared fruit, cover with brandy and leave overnight.
  2. Line a 23cm-deep cake tin with greaseproof paper.
  3. Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. 
  4. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.
  5. Mix a little flour into the fruit mixture. Sift remaining flour with baking powder and spice. 
  6. Add to egg mixture alternately with fruit mixture. Finally, mix in the nuts.
  7. Spoon into prepared tin and bake at 140°C for 3-4 hours.
  8. Leave in tin to cool and wrap well in foil and plastic or air-tight tin until required.
  9. Pour brandy over cake every now and then.

Note

  • Raisins, currants and sultanas can be replaced with 750 g cake fruit mix.
  • If you don’t want to use alcohol, use apple juice instead of brandy.
  • If you want to ice your cake, do it about a week before Christmas