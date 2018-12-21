Ingredients
- 250 g currants
- 250 g raisins
- 250 g sultanas
- 250 g glacé cherries, halved
- 250 g dates, chopped
- 150 g mixed peel
- 125 ml brandy
- 250 g butter
- 375 g brown sugar
- 6 extra-large eggs
- 375 ml flour
- 10 ml baking powder
- 10 ml mixed spice
- 100 g pecan nuts, chopped
- extra brandy
Method
- Combine all prepared fruit, cover with brandy and leave overnight.
- Line a 23cm-deep cake tin with greaseproof paper.
- Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
- Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.
- Mix a little flour into the fruit mixture. Sift remaining flour with baking powder and spice.
- Add to egg mixture alternately with fruit mixture. Finally, mix in the nuts.
- Spoon into prepared tin and bake at 140°C for 3-4 hours.
- Leave in tin to cool and wrap well in foil and plastic or air-tight tin until required.
- Pour brandy over cake every now and then.
Note
- Raisins, currants and sultanas can be replaced with 750 g cake fruit mix.
- If you don’t want to use alcohol, use apple juice instead of brandy.
- If you want to ice your cake, do it about a week before Christmas