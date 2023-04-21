A guide to garlic: How and when to use the reliable ingredient that deserves respect

Garlic is an herb that is grown around the world. It is related to onion, leeks, and chives. It is thought that garlic is native to Siberia but spread to other parts of the world over 5 000 years ago.

Garlic is a superstar ingredient that gives meals a nutritional punch and adds wonderful flavour to many recipes. But it has also been used as a medicine throughout ancient and modern history. Garlic has been taken to prevent and treat a wide range of conditions and diseases. For thousands of years, it has been touted for its health benefits, which range from boosting the immune system to reducing high blood pressure and heart disease.

Many cultures have home remedies for the common cold using garlic, whether it's a chicken soup cooked with garlic, a hot drink made with crushed garlic, or even eating raw whole cloves. How to cook with it? Mincing

This is the best approach if you want a strong flavour. The one thing I have learned over the years is that if you are serious about garlic, you need to be properly equipped. Get yourself a grater – it is a very useful tool if you want it to be very fine, and grated garlic gives maximum flavour. Roasting This is my favourite approach. Roasting is how to create rich, and sweet tones. You can use roasted garlic in any recipe calling for garlic but since it is milder, you may want to use more. You can roast it in a baker or the oven, either way is good.

How can you use garlic in your meals? Salad dressing All you need to do is mince some garlic cloves, mix it with olive oil, chilli flakes, and dried herbs, and drizzle on your bowl of salad. This will add a rich flavour to your regular salad bowl.

Soups Soups, whether Asian or Western, whether thick or clear, are always a great way to incorporate garlic into your meals. Chopped very finely and then pureed, or left whole in a soup, garlic gives your soups the extra special flavour and a very delicious home-made one. Tea

Eating raw garlic may seem like a tough task, so if you want to get the most out of this natural immunity-boosting spice, then just make tea. To make it, you can smash one garlic bulb and add one cup of water to the pan and boil the tea for some time. Once the tea is hot enough add half a teaspoon of cinnamon. Allow the mixture to brew for two minutes and turn off the flame. Pour it into a cup and add one teaspoon of honey and half a teaspoon of lemon juice.