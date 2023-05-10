A guide to pairing herbs with the right foods

Without herbs, our dinners would be dull. They bring dishes to life, and allow us to put our stamp on a recipe – to make it our own. Cooking with herbs adds a depth of flavour that turns any dish from ordinary to extraordinary.

If you find yourself with a stash of thyme that you don’t know how to use, for example, or get nervous about seasoning your meal, here’s a guide for you. The culinary artists from Granny Mouse Country House & Spa share some guidelines to help you preparing one of your favourite meals. “When it comes to cooking, many of us worry about how many herbs we should be adding to our recipes, and which herbs go with a particular meal. There isn’t a hard and fast rule,” they say.