A healthy fasting recipe you can make this Navratri

Navratri is in full swing! While for some it is a time to celebrate, dance, and devour good food, for many it’s the time to fast and worship.

Navratri is a Hindu festival celebrated annually during spring in South Africa and spans nine nights. This year it runs from September 26 until October 5. Hindu devotees fast for nine days to please the goddess Durga and seek her blessings. While many observe the fasts for all nine days, some devotees keep fast in jodas (couple) – the first two or the last two days of the Navratri.

If you are partaking in the fast, try this healthy recipe this Navratri season. Pan-cooked, crunchy raw banana cutlets. Picture: Supplied Pan-cooked, crunchy raw banana cutlets Ingredients

2 small raw bananas 2 medium potatoes ¼ cup tapioca flour

1 tsp red chilli powder 1 tsp dried mint leaves Himalayan salt

3 tbsp oil Method Pressure-cook the bananas and potatoes with their peels on. Cook them for about 3 whistles or 10 minutes. Do not rush through this process as we want the bananas to be soft and tender to make a smooth mash.

Remove from the water and allow them to cool. When comfortable to touch, peel the potatoes and banana. Transfer them to a big bowl. Mash the potatoes and banana with a fork or potato masher. Stir in all the spices and add the Tapioca flour.

Grease your hands and shape the tikkis. Heat a heavy-bottomed pan and add the tikkis to it. Cook the tikkis for 8 to 10 minutes on a low flame, turning occasionally until evenly browned on both sides.