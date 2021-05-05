A Mother's Day breakfast recipe to spoil her

We believe that nothing says “I love you” more than a beautifully prepared, scrumptious breakfast (preferably in bed), which is good for you.

As Mother’s Day is upon us once again, we thought we would share a mouth-watering recipe so you can really give mom the start to the day she deserves.

Mother’s Day and breakfast go hand in hand so make sure you make your mom a morning feast fit for a queen, and what better way to show your love than by adding an avo – a source of nutrients and absolutely delicious?

If you are a bit nervous about your cooking skills, smashed avo on toast, with the zing of lemon, chilli, and fresh coriander is always a winner.

For those feeling a bit more adventurous and if you want to be the favourite child forever, prepare your mother an avo shakshuka with avocado harissa yoghurt.

This one-pan meal easily feeds a family of four and goes down well with a couple of slices of toasted ciabatta.

Better yet, this meal does not use up too many pots and pans, so fewer dishes to wash at the end of the meal – yes if you truly love Mom, best you clean up the kitchen afterwards.

Avo shakshuka with avocado harissa yoghurt

Ingredients

30ml avocado oil or olive oil

1 red onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

5ml ground turmeric

5ml smoked paprika

1 red and 1 yellow pepper, diced

1 x 400g tin chopped tomato

125ml tomato passata or tomato puree

100ml water

5ml sugar

4 eggs

1 avocado, peeled and sliced

For the avocado and harissa yoghurt:

250 ml Greek-style or plain yoghurt

1 avocado, smashed

1tbsp harissa paste

Coriander to garnish

Flatbread to serve

Method

Heat the oil in a heavy pan and sauté the onion until soft. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the smoked paprika and turmeric and cook for a further 1 minute. Add the peppers and sauté for 2 minutes until softened.

Add the chopped tomato passata or tomato puree, water, and sugar and simmer for 20-25 minutes until thickened. While the tomato sauce is cooking make the harissa yoghurt by stirring the harissa through the yoghurt and set aside until serving.

Cook the eggs in the sauce by making indentations in the tomato ragout and gently break an egg into each hollow. Cover with a lid or a piece of foil and cook over low heat until the whites are cooked through or done to your liking.

To serve top with the sliced avocado and harissa yoghurt, garnish with coriander and avocado slices.

Recipe: South African Avocado Growers’ Association