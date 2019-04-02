Haddock parcels. Picture by Itumeleng English

Makes 8

Ingredients

  • 500 g haddock
  • 375 ml milk
  • 50 g butter
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 5 ml chopped garlic
  • 60 ml flour
  • 250 ml milk
  • 250 ml frozen peas
  • salt and pepper
  • 250 ml grated cheddar cheese
  • 500 g roll of puff pastry
  • egg glaze

Method

  1. Put the haddock in a pot and pour over the milk.
  2. Poach on a medium heat for 5-10 minutes until cooked.
  3. Remove with a draining spoon and flake the fish.
  4. Melt the butter in a pot and gently fry the onions until soft.
  5. Add the garlic and cook for a minute.
  6. Add the flour and cook for a minute.
  7. Add the milk while stirring constantly until the mixture boils and thickens.
  8. Remove from the heat and add the haddock, peas, seasoning and grated cheese. Set aside to cool.
  9. Unroll the pastry and roll it out a little thinner. You should try to get eight 12cm squares from the roll.
  10. Place a generous spoonful of filling in the middle of each square.
  11. Brush the edges with egg glaze and bring the four corners up to meet in the middle, pinching the edges to seal.
  12. Place on a baking tray and brush the outside with egg glaze.
  13. Bake at 200°C for 15-20 minutes until golden brown.
  14. Any excess filling can be served with rice or mashed potato or frozen to use at a later stage.