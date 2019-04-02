Makes 8
Ingredients
- 500 g haddock
- 375 ml milk
- 50 g butter
- 1 onion, chopped
- 5 ml chopped garlic
- 60 ml flour
- 250 ml milk
- 250 ml frozen peas
- salt and pepper
- 250 ml grated cheddar cheese
- 500 g roll of puff pastry
- egg glaze
Method
- Put the haddock in a pot and pour over the milk.
- Poach on a medium heat for 5-10 minutes until cooked.
- Remove with a draining spoon and flake the fish.
- Melt the butter in a pot and gently fry the onions until soft.
- Add the garlic and cook for a minute.
- Add the flour and cook for a minute.
- Add the milk while stirring constantly until the mixture boils and thickens.
- Remove from the heat and add the haddock, peas, seasoning and grated cheese. Set aside to cool.
- Unroll the pastry and roll it out a little thinner. You should try to get eight 12cm squares from the roll.
- Place a generous spoonful of filling in the middle of each square.
- Brush the edges with egg glaze and bring the four corners up to meet in the middle, pinching the edges to seal.
- Place on a baking tray and brush the outside with egg glaze.
- Bake at 200°C for 15-20 minutes until golden brown.
- Any excess filling can be served with rice or mashed potato or frozen to use at a later stage.