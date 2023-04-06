A simple and delicious pickled fish recipe to make for Good Friday

Good Friday is a solemn, sacred day in the life of a Christian, and when it comes to food, those who observe Good Friday can take several approaches. For many Catholics, Good Friday is a day of fasting and abstinence – “putting food aside”. Other observers of Good Friday take the seafood-only route as they do every Friday during Lent, saying no to meat and chicken.

For those who choose to eat fish on Good Friday we have a simple and delicious recipe that you might want to try – pickled Cape bream by Kerry Kilpin, the executive chef at Tryn restaurant, Steenberg wine estate. In South Africa, pickled fish is traditionally served with hot cross buns or freshly baked bread at Easter, or if you happen to live on a wine farm, mosbolletjies. The recipe originates from the Cape Malay people in the 1700s. Firm-fleshed yellowtail is favoured in pickled fish recipes, although hake is also commonly used.

The traditional way of serving this dish is in a deep plate or small bowl to soak up the sauce with fresh hot cross buns. Kerry Kilpin’s pickled Cape bream. Picture: Supplied Kerry Kilpin’s pickled Cape bream Ingredients

1kg Cape bream, cut into portions 150g sugar 500ml white vinegar

5ml whole cumin 5ml coriander seeds, toasted and crushed 10ml fish spice

3 x bay leaves 5ml turmeric 5ml mild curry powder

3 x crushed garlic cloves 5ml grated ginger 3 x chopped onions

10ml cornflour 2 tbs sunflower oil, for frying Flour, for dusting

Salt and black pepper Method In a pan over medium heat, add 1 tbs oil and gently sauté the onion until translucent. Add the ginger, garlic, and spices and fry gently for a few minutes, until fragrant.

Add the vinegar and sugar and stir until the sugar has dissolved. Simmer for 20 minutes, without reducing. Thicken with cornflour to a nice coating consistency. Season to taste. Dust the fish with the seasoned flour and pat off any excess. Heat 1 tbsp of oil in a heavy-based frying pan and, when hot, fry the fish until golden.

Place a layer of fish in a deep sterile glass or non-metallic container and pour a little of the hot sauce over it, to cover it. Continue layering fish and sauce until all the fish is covered. Cool, then chill until ready to serve.