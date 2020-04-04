A step-by-step guide on making sushi at home

As much as I enjoy hitting up our local sushi happy hours with friends, my love for good sushi is not always the friendliest on my pocket. This week, I found myself craving sushi so bad and with lockdown in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, there was nothing I could do as restaurants are now all temporarily closed. It was only after a few hours that I decided to check online how I can make it myself at home, and I thought I should share the tips with you too. Although I have not tried it yet, you can go ahead and put the recipe to the test. Even after the lockdown, I think this recipe is one we should all have in hand. Your friends will be impressed

According to Minimalist Baker, below is how you can go about making easy, no-fuss sushi at home without a mat.

An easy, no-fuss way to make sushi at home without a mat. Picture: Minimalist Baker

Ingredients

Rice

1 cup uncooked white rice (sushi rice if you can get it or use short-grain)

2 cups of water

3 tbsp rice wine vinegar

2 tbsp sugar

½ tsp salt

Everything else

1 cup chopped veggies (carrot, cucumber, red pepper, avocado)

4 sheets nori (dried seaweed)

Soy sauce or tamari, pickled ginger, wasabi (optional for serving)

Method

Start by preparing your rice. Rinse rice in a fine-mesh strainer until your water runs clear. Then add to a medium saucepan with water and bring to a boil. Once it boils reduce heat to low, cover and cook until water is completely absorbed – about 15 minutes.

In the meantime, add vinegar, sugar, and salt to a small saucepan and heat over medium heat stirring occasionally until sugar and salt are dissolved. Place in a jar or dish and cool in the fridge until rice is ready.

Once the rice is done, turn off the heat and add the cooled vinegar mixture and stir with a rubber spatula or fork to not overmix. It will appear wet but will dry up as you lightly stir to release heat. It should be sticky and completely dry once it’s ready.

In the meantime, prep your veggies by chopping them into thin pieces. If they’re too bulky they won’t allow the sushi to roll well.

Now it’s time to roll: grab a thick towel and fold it over into a rectangle and place it on a flat surface. Top with plastic wrap, then with a sheet of nori. Using your hands dipped in water (to avoid sticking), pat a very thin layer of rice all over the nori, making sure it’s not too thick or your roll will be all rice and no filling.

Then, arrange a serving of your veggies or preferred filling in a line at the bottom 3/4 of the rice closest to you.

Start to roll the nori and rice over with your fingers, and once the veggies are covered, roll over the plastic wrap and towel, using it to mold and compress the roll. Continue until it’s all the way rolled up.

Slice with a sharp knife and set aside.

Serve immediately with pickled ginger, soy sauce, and wasabi.