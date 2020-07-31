A stew for every occasion this winter

Winter is here. The cold bursts of air are probably enough to make you want to curl up in bed and just watch Netflix all day. Another popular favourite of every winter to add to that is delicious, comforting soups and stews that everyone seems to cook this time of year. So, if you are looking to create some excitement in the kitchen this winter, you can try these hearty stew recipes. The aromas of all the delicious ingredients will fill the air, announcing to the family that you are cooking up a real treat. Stewed boerewors pie Looking for something a little different to try with boerewors? This recipe can be served as a stew over rice or cooked up and baked into a pie. The choice is yours.

Serves: 6

Ingredients

30ml Rhodes Quality tomato paste

1 x 410g can Rhodes Quality tomato and onion gravy

5ml sunflower oil

1 onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

750g boerewors

30ml cake flour

150g button mushrooms

125ml flat-leaf parsley, chopped

Salt and freshly cracked black pepper

250g ready-made puff pastry, defrosted

1 egg, beaten

Method

Heat the oil in a large saucepan.

Add the onion and fry until softened.

Add the garlic and fry for 2 minutes more.

Remove from the pan and set aside.

Chop the boerewors into evenly sized pieces, about 2cm thick.

Add the boerewors to the same pan and brown the pieces lightly.

Drain any excess fat and return the onions and garlic to the pan.

Add the cake flour and stir to mix.

Stir in the Rhodes Quality tomato paste and the Rhodes Quality tomato and onion gravy and bring the sauce to the boil.

Reduce heat.

Add the button mushrooms and parsley.

Season to taste and simmer for 15 minutes more or until the mushrooms are cooked and the sauce is thick.

Set aside to cool.

Once the mixture is cool prepare the pie dishes

Very lightly roll out the pastry to just a little bit larger than the pie dish.

Place the cooled pie filling into the pie dish.

Brush the edge of the dish with water and place the pastry over the top, sticking the edges to the pie dish.

Make a hole in the middle of the "lid" with the tip of the knife to let steam escape as the pie bakes.

Brush the pastry with the beaten egg.

Bake in a preheated oven at 190˚C for 30 - 35 minutes until the pastry is crisp, puffed up, and deep golden brown.

Green bean and tomato bredie

Add some variety to this traditional South African dish by including Rhodes Quality cross cut green beans. And, by bulking this stew up with more veg, you get more meals for your money.

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

2 x 410g cans Rhodes Quality whole peeled tomatoes

1 x 410g can Rhodes Quality cross cut green beans, drained

1.2kg sliced lamb knuckles or stewing lamb

125ml seasoned flour

Sunflower oil for frying

1 chopped onion

1 chopped red pepper

15ml chopped garlic

15ml chopped fresh rosemary (or 5 ml dried)

250ml prepared chicken stock

2 bay leaves

Salt, pepper, sugar and a pinch of chilli powder or chilli flakes

Method

Sprinkle the meat with the flour and brown in batches in the oil. Set aside.

In the same saucepan, fry the onion and red pepper until soft.

Stir in the garlic and rosemary and fry until aromatic, about a minute.

Add the Rhodes Quality Whole Peeled Tomatoes, stock, bay leaves, and seasoning to taste then bring to a boil.

Reduce heat, cover and simmer for about 2 hours or until the meat is tender and the sauce has reduced and thickened to your liking.

Add the Rhodes Quality green beans and serve.

Recipes by Rhodes Quality.