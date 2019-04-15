Chef Mynhardt Joubert's white chocolate and hot cross bun bread & butter pudding. Picture supplied

Serve this dish with homemade ice cream or custard and flavour with a shot of brandy for extra decadence.

Prep time:  20 min

Baking time: 45 min

Oven: 180 degrees Celsius


Ingredients

  • 12 Hot cross buns
  • 500 ml Cream
  • 250 ml Full cream milk
  • 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract or 2 vanilla pods
  • 300 g White chocolate
  • 5 Egg yolks
  • 2 Whole eggs
  • 150 g Castor sugar

Method

  1. Slice and generously butter 12 fresh hot cross buns. Cut them through lengthways and arrange in a buttered baking tray.
  2. Combine and heat 500 ml of cream and 250 ml of milk together.
  3. Add 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract or two scraped vanilla pods, if available. As soon as the liquid is warm add 300 g of white chocolate and stir until everything has melted together.
  4. Be careful not to cook.
  5. Whisk together 5 egg yolks and 2 whole eggs with 150 g of castor sugar and slowly pour over the warm cream mixture until all is blended.
  6. Pour mixture over hot cross buns and let it soak for 15 min.
  7. Bake for 30 to 45 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius or until set.
  8. Serve hot

Recipe supplied by Chef Mynhardt Joubert
 