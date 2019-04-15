Serve this dish with homemade ice cream or custard and flavour with a shot of brandy for extra decadence.
Prep time: 20 min
Baking time: 45 min
Oven: 180 degrees Celsius
Ingredients
- 12 Hot cross buns
- 500 ml Cream
- 250 ml Full cream milk
- 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract or 2 vanilla pods
- 300 g White chocolate
- 5 Egg yolks
- 2 Whole eggs
- 150 g Castor sugar
Method
- Slice and generously butter 12 fresh hot cross buns. Cut them through lengthways and arrange in a buttered baking tray.
- Combine and heat 500 ml of cream and 250 ml of milk together.
- Add 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract or two scraped vanilla pods, if available. As soon as the liquid is warm add 300 g of white chocolate and stir until everything has melted together.
- Be careful not to cook.
- Whisk together 5 egg yolks and 2 whole eggs with 150 g of castor sugar and slowly pour over the warm cream mixture until all is blended.
- Pour mixture over hot cross buns and let it soak for 15 min.
- Bake for 30 to 45 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius or until set.
- Serve hot
Recipe supplied by Chef Mynhardt Joubert