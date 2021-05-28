Add an avo to your burger this International Hamburger Day

It’s International Hamburger Day!

Whether you choose the steak ranch style with generous patties and all the trimmings or a new age smash-burger with gourmet toppings, be sure to top it off with avocado.

Chopped, sliced, or mashed, avocados are the easiest way to add the ultimate touch of luxury to any burger; and not forgetting all that tasty natural goodness.

Hamburgers have interestingly gained even more popularity during the pandemic, possibly due to the temporary closure of restaurants, leaving take-aways as the only option for a family treat.

Making burgers at home has also become a trend. So go on, give your burgers a healthy, on-trend edge and add an avocado on this special day.

Our burger tips:

Add some garlic powder to your burger patty mix and a teaspoon of Worcestershire Sauce.

Adding pieces of cold butter will make sure that the burger doesn’t dry out, but instead is deliciously tender.

You can either have your onions raw, or take a few minutes and caramelise them.

Mighty Avo Hamburger (Serves: 4)

Avocado Burger. Picture: Buhle Mbonambi

Ingredients

For the avo meat patties

500g lean beef mince

1 egg, lightly beaten

15ml meat spice

1 large ripe avocado, mashed

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

For the burgers

4 sesame buns

2 large ripe avocados, peeled and sliced

2 ripe tomatoes, sliced

1 red onion, sliced

4 cheese slices

Fresh rocket or salad leaves

Micro herbs to garnish

Method

Mix all the patty ingredients together lightly with a small fork, do not over mix or the patty will be tough. Leave to rest for 10 minutes. Shape into 4 patties.

Brush the patties lightly on both sides with oil and cook them on a very hot cast iron griddle pan until nicely browned and cooked through. Use a large flat spatula to turn the patties.

Slice the buns in half and toast the cut sides.

To assemble, place lettuce on the bottom half of each bun, top with the meat patty, cheese slices, add the sliced avocado, a slice of tomato, and add the onion and garnish with micro herbs. Serve.

Recipe by South African Avocado Growers’ Association.