This simple, fragrant prawn dish is slightly sweet and deliciously mild. Pic: Tasha Seccombe

This simple, fragrant prawn dish is slightly sweet and deliciously mild (add a dash of chilli powder if you like yours hotter). It also works very well with fresh black mussels or cubed firm white fish.





Note

This recipe is made with trimmed, shelled prawn tails.

Although these are easy to eat, whole prawns (de-veined, head on) will add even more flavour.

If you don’t mind the shells or eating with your hands, choose them instead (about 1kg).

Ingredients: (serves 4) 30 ml (2 tablespoons) vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, grated or finely chopped

1 knob fresh ginger, grated or finely chopped

15 ml (1 tablespoon) roasted masala curry powder (or medium/mild curry powder)

5 ml (1 teaspoon) ground cumin

5 ml (1 teaspoon) ground turmeric

1 x 400 ml can coconut milk

5 ml (1 teaspoon) sugar

About 500 g prawn tails, shelled and de-veined (see note above)

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh coriander leaves to serve

Cooked basmati or jasmine rice to serve

Method In a wide, deep pan or pot, add the oil and fry the onions until soft and lightly browned. Add the garlic and ginger and fry for 30 seconds, then add the masala, cumin and turmeric and stir for a minute until the bottom of the pan goes dry. Add the coconut milk, sugar and prawns, stir and bring to a simmer. Cover with a lid and simmer for 5 to 8 minutes until the prawns are just cooked. Remove from the heat, season generously with salt and pepper. Serve hot in bowls over rice, topped with fresh coriander. Enjoy with a glass of Chenin Blanc, like Spier 21 Gables, which has soft aromas of dried apricots and ripe tropical fruit, with an oak and vanilla undertow on the nose.

On the palate, there’s an inescapable rounded richness of flavor, white flesh peaches, almond paste and creamy notes.



