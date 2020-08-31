Amazing benefits of sesame oil and how to cook with it

People love sesame oil so much we thought we should find out why. Apart from it being good for sautéing and helping to make food taste delicious, sesame oil has a rich history thanks to its diverse nutritional profile.

Different oils have different characteristics and specific purposes when it comes to cooking. Some oils are best for frying, whereas some are ideal as a garnish or for drizzling on top of a salad or dish.

Health expert Maria Ascencao says cooking oils have different qualities that make them suited for different uses. Some are best for baking, frying, roasting and some for use as salad dressings. It is best to choose oils with less saturated fat and more healthy fats for cooking and preparing food, and sesame seed oil is one of the healthiest oils to cook with.

According to Healthline, sesame oil contains sesamol and sesaminol, two antioxidants that may have powerful effects on our health, may support healthy blood sugar regulation, which is especially important for people with diabetes, and it may also be used topically for wounds and burns.

Here are some recipes that use sesame oil.