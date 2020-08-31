Amazing benefits of sesame oil and how to cook with it
People love sesame oil so much we thought we should find out why. Apart from it being good for sautéing and helping to make food taste delicious, sesame oil has a rich history thanks to its diverse nutritional profile.
Different oils have different characteristics and specific purposes when it comes to cooking. Some oils are best for frying, whereas some are ideal as a garnish or for drizzling on top of a salad or dish.
Health expert Maria Ascencao says cooking oils have different qualities that make them suited for different uses. Some are best for baking, frying, roasting and some for use as salad dressings. It is best to choose oils with less saturated fat and more healthy fats for cooking and preparing food, and sesame seed oil is one of the healthiest oils to cook with.
According to Healthline, sesame oil contains sesamol and sesaminol, two antioxidants that may have powerful effects on our health, may support healthy blood sugar regulation, which is especially important for people with diabetes, and it may also be used topically for wounds and burns.
Here are some recipes that use sesame oil.
Sesame chicken
Ingredients
2 packs of grilled chicken
1 bunch green onions, chopped
1 tbs extra-virgin olive oil
1 tbs sesame seed oil
6 tbs coconut aminos (or soy sauce)
2 tbs honey
2tsp sriracha
Method
Cook the chicken according to the directions on the package.
In a separate bowl, mix the rest of the ingredients.
Once the chicken is cooked, set the temperature to low. Pour in the sauce and mix.
Serve with rice or a side of your choice.
Recipe by Eat Gluten Free.
Stir-fry cucumber pork chop
Ingredients
1 piece of cucumber
250g pork chop
3 cloves of garlic
2 tbs dark soy sauce
1tsp sesame oil
1 tbs cornstarch
50ml water
5 tbs vegetable oil
1 tbs salt
½ tbs sugar
Method
Wash the pork chop. Then cut this into slices, 3cm long and 0.4cm wide.
Take a small bowl and add the meat, sesame oil, dark soy sauce, salt and sugar. Mix thoroughly.
Wash the cucumber. Cut the head and tail off. Then cut them into 1.5cm by 1.5cm pieces. Leave this aside. Take the garlic cloves and smash them, then cut them into small pieces.
Place a pan on the stove and heat. Pour in the oil and allow to heat up.
Place the seasoned meat in. Cook this for 5 minutes. Then add the cucumber. Cook for another 8 minutes.
Now take a small bowl and add the cornstarch and water. Stir thoroughly. Pour into pan and add the remaining salt. Cook for another 2 minutes.
Place on a plate and serve.
Recipe by Siney Recipes.