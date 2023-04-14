An easy chicken and prawn paella recipe worth savouring this autumn

With autumn being about comfort food, this hearty chicken and prawn paella recipe by foodie, Ilse van der Merwe is what we think you need right now. Serves: 5-6

Ingredients 30ml olive oil 1 onion, finely chopped

1 medium red pepper, diced 100g chorizo, sliced 10 ml smoked paprika or regular paprika)

2 cups paella rice (bomba or arborio) 1 litre warm chicken stock 400g boneless chicken, sliced into bite-size chunks

250g prawn tails (peeled or unpeeled) 1 cup frozen peas A handful of Italian parsley, chopped

Method

In a large deep pan (at least 30 cm) over medium heat, add the oil and fry the onion, red pepper, and chorizo together until the onion is soft and translucent. Add the paprika and fry for another minute. Pour the rice evenly over the surface of the pan, then add 3 cups of the stock and bring to a simmer. Add and spread the chicken chunks and cook for about 10 minutes or until most (but not all) of the liquid has been absorbed (don’t stir).

Add a little more stock, then arrange the prawn tails and peas over the surface. Turn the heat down to low, cover the pan with a lid or with foil, and cook for another 3-4 minutes until the prawns are done, the rice is al dente, and most of the liquid has been absorbed. You can have some darkened toasty rice at the bottom - it is a highly prized part of a successful paella, which has its origins in Spain.