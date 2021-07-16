Anele Mdoda shares simple recipe for home-made bread

Many South Africans are unable to buy essentials like bread following the looting of shops in their surrounding areas, which resulted in the temporary closing of shops.

On Tuesday morning, just after the Soweto looting spree, I drove to Engen garage in Protea Glen Extension 13. The cold was unbearable, but I had to stand in the long queue just for bread. I was so anxious because I thought that by the time it was turn to buy, the bread would be finished.

Fortunately, that was not the case. One of the ladies behind me in the queue spoke about how devastated she was by what was happening. She said that as a Shoprite employee, she would not get paid because she can't go to work, the people looted everything. She also mentioned that by next week, she won’t be able to buy bread for her children because garages are expensive, unlike supermarkets, where you can get a loaf of bread for less than R10.

So, if possible, try baking your bread at home by using Mdoda’s recipe for home-made bread: