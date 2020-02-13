Certain foods boost all areas of our lives, from improving our skin to losing weight, and some foods fulfill a slightly different purpose, which is improved sex life.
Let us talk about the watermelon, which is said to be nature's Viagra.
According to My Aphrodisiacs, most people do not realise that watermelon has been tested in a lab setting to help prove its relationship with sexual fulfillment.
How is it aphrodisiac?
The site reports that besides its fresh, natural flavour, it is composed of phytonutrients, one of which is citrulline, which serves as a worthy substitute for viagra.
They say that the citrulline in watermelon mimics this process by relaxing the blood vessels, and boosts nitric oxide, which is often a component to eliminating erectile dysfunction.