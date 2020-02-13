Aphrodisiac foods: There's a reason why watermelon is nature's Viagra









Certain foods boost all areas of our lives, from improving our skin to losing weight, and some foods fulfill a slightly different purpose, which is improved sex life. Let us talk about the watermelon, which is said to be nature's Viagra. According to My Aphrodisiacs, most people do not realise that watermelon has been tested in a lab setting to help prove its relationship with sexual fulfillment. How is it aphrodisiac? The site reports that besides its fresh, natural flavour, it is composed of phytonutrients, one of which is citrulline, which serves as a worthy substitute for viagra. They say that the citrulline in watermelon mimics this process by relaxing the blood vessels, and boosts nitric oxide, which is often a component to eliminating erectile dysfunction.

They add that citrulline is an amino acid made in our bodies, but consuming it through foods like watermelon help enhance its positive effects. They also report that some researchers think the lycopene in watermelon aids in sex drive as well since it is good for the prostate.

What is the best way to consume it?

The site reports that watermelon is at its most valuable when it is eaten with additional sources of vitamins, that fruit salads are a terrific way to combine it with other aphrodisiacs that have vitamins C and E, and it is important to remember that contrary to popular belief, the entire watermelon can be consumed, and that in South Africa, watermelon rinds are preserved in syrup to be an after meal treat.

Here is a recipe that you can try using watermelon.

WATERMELON, PRAWN AND FETA SALAD (Serves 4)





500ml watermelon, cut into chunks 500g cooked prawn tails 200g feta, cubed

half a red onion, in thin wedges 125ml mint leaves salt and pepper rocket leaves for serving

DRESSING

30ml olive oil 15ml lemon juice 1 clove garlic crushed 15ml sweet chilli sauce 10ml honey

Method

Combine the watermelon, prawns, feta, onion and mint in a bowl. Pour dressing over, toss gently to coat and season. Serve on a bed of rocket leaves.

DRESSING: Combine all ingredients and mix well.



