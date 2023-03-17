Are you a fan of fish with avo? These recipes are the perfect week-night meal for you

Seafood and avocado go great together! In fact, heart-healthy seafood goes well with many fruits and veggies. There’s nothing like vibrant colours and delicious flavours. Such a combo brings out the sweetness in seafood.

The dynamic duo also happens to fit nicely into the Mediterranean diet. And avocados are easy to find in the grocery store – just like seafood. Here are some recipes you can try for lunch or dinner courtesy of the South African Avocado Growers’ Association. Avocado, salmon trout and passion fruit salad platter. Picture: Supplied Avocado, salmon trout and passion fruit salad platter

Serves: as many as you need to feed – scale ingredients according to the number of people Ingredients 4 avocados, peeled, stoned and sliced

Smoked trout ribbons Smoked salmon trout Passion fruit, halved (if unavailable, you may substitute with pineapple, pomegranate, grapefruit or nectarine)

Avocado or olive oil, to drizzle Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste Microgreens, to garnish

Lemon wedges, to serve Method Arrange the avocado slices, salmon and smoked salmon ribbons on a large platter. Add the passion fruit halves.

Drizzle with oil, season and garnish with micro herbs and lemon wedges Fish cakes and avocado bánh mì. Picture: Supplied Fish cakes and avocado bánh mì Serves 4 as a light meal or starter

Ingredients 4 fish cakes 1 tbs sesame oil

60ml water 1 carrot, shredded 2 tsp rice wine vinegar

4 long white bread rolls or 2 baguettes, halved ⅓ cup mayonnaise 1 cucumber, sliced lengthways

1 avocado, peeled, stoned and sliced Sweet chilli sauce to drizzle To serve

Coriander leaves Sliced small red chilli Chopped roasted cashews

Method Cook or bake fish cakes according to instructions on the packaging. Place the sesame oil, water, carrot and vinegar in a small bowl and toss to combine. Set aside for 5 minutes.

Spread the mayonnaise onto the rolls and divide the cucumber, carrot and fish cakes between them. Add the sliced avocado. Drizzle with sweet chilli sauce.