Are you a fan of fish with avo? These recipes are the perfect week-night meal for you

Seafood and avocado go great together! In fact, heart-healthy seafood goes well with many fruits and veggies.
There’s nothing like vibrant colours and delicious flavours. Such a combo brings out the sweetness in seafood.
The dynamic duo also happens to fit nicely into the Mediterranean diet. And avocados are easy to find in the grocery store – just like seafood.
Here are some recipes you can try for lunch or dinner courtesy of the South African Avocado Growers’ Association.
Avocado, salmon trout and passion fruit salad platter
Serves: as many as you need to feed – scale ingredients according to the number of people
Ingredients
4 avocados, peeled, stoned and sliced
Smoked trout ribbons
Smoked salmon trout
Passion fruit, halved (if unavailable, you may substitute with pineapple, pomegranate, grapefruit or nectarine)
Avocado or olive oil, to drizzle
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Microgreens, to garnish
Lemon wedges, to serve
Method
Arrange the avocado slices, salmon and smoked salmon ribbons on a large platter. Add the passion fruit halves.
Drizzle with oil, season and garnish with micro herbs and lemon wedges
Fish cakes and avocado bánh mì
Serves 4 as a light meal or starter
Ingredients
4 fish cakes
1 tbs sesame oil
60ml water
1 carrot, shredded
2 tsp rice wine vinegar
4 long white bread rolls or 2 baguettes, halved
⅓ cup mayonnaise
1 cucumber, sliced lengthways
1 avocado, peeled, stoned and sliced
Sweet chilli sauce to drizzle
To serve
Coriander leaves
Sliced small red chilli
Chopped roasted cashews
Method
Cook or bake fish cakes according to instructions on the packaging.
Place the sesame oil, water, carrot and vinegar in a small bowl and toss to combine. Set aside for 5 minutes.
Spread the mayonnaise onto the rolls and divide the cucumber, carrot and fish cakes between them.
Add the sliced avocado.
Drizzle with sweet chilli sauce.
Top with the coriander and chilli and serve with the spring onion and chopped roasted cashews.
