Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, March 17, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Are you a fan of fish with avo? These recipes are the perfect week-night meal for you

Avocado, salmon trout and passion fruit salad platter. Picture: Supplied

Avocado, salmon trout and passion fruit salad platter. Picture: Supplied

Published 2h ago

Share

Seafood and avocado go great together! In fact, heart-healthy seafood goes well with many fruits and veggies.

There’s nothing like vibrant colours and delicious flavours. Such a combo brings out the sweetness in seafood.

The dynamic duo also happens to fit nicely into the Mediterranean diet. And avocados are easy to find in the grocery store – just like seafood.

Here are some recipes you can try for lunch or dinner courtesy of the South African Avocado Growers’ Association.

Avocado, salmon trout and passion fruit salad platter. Picture: Supplied

Avocado, salmon trout and passion fruit salad platter

More on this

Serves: as many as you need to feed – scale ingredients according to the number of people

Ingredients

4 avocados, peeled, stoned and sliced

Smoked trout ribbons

Smoked salmon trout

Passion fruit, halved (if unavailable, you may substitute with pineapple, pomegranate, grapefruit or nectarine)

Avocado or olive oil, to drizzle

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Microgreens, to garnish

Lemon wedges, to serve

Method

Arrange the avocado slices, salmon and smoked salmon ribbons on a large platter. Add the passion fruit halves.

Drizzle with oil, season and garnish with micro herbs and lemon wedges

Fish cakes and avocado bánh mì. Picture: Supplied

Fish cakes and avocado bánh mì

Serves 4 as a light meal or starter

Ingredients

4 fish cakes

1 tbs sesame oil

60ml water

1 carrot, shredded

2 tsp rice wine vinegar

4 long white bread rolls or 2 baguettes, halved

⅓ cup mayonnaise

1 cucumber, sliced lengthways

1 avocado, peeled, stoned and sliced

Sweet chilli sauce to drizzle

To serve

Coriander leaves

Sliced small red chilli

Chopped roasted cashews

Method

Cook or bake fish cakes according to instructions on the packaging.

Place the sesame oil, water, carrot and vinegar in a small bowl and toss to combine. Set aside for 5 minutes.

Spread the mayonnaise onto the rolls and divide the cucumber, carrot and fish cakes between them.

Add the sliced avocado.

Drizzle with sweet chilli sauce.

Top with the coriander and chilli and serve with the spring onion and chopped roasted cashews.

Read the latest issue of IOL Food digital magazine here.

Related Topics:

FoodiesAdviceBakingRecipesNutritionHealthy Recipes

Share

Recent stories by:

Lutho Pasiya