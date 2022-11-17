Beat the heat this summer with this avocado no-churn ice cream recipe

With the temperature soaring and the summer season around the corner, there is no better way to beat the heat than with scoops of creamy and indulgent ice cream. And this avocado no-churn ice cream treat courtesy of the South African Avocado Growers’ Association is exactly what you need when it is so hot, you can barely think straight.

The association notes that when ripe, avocados are naturally soft, rich, and creamy – perfect for smooth, velvety ice cream and as summer rolls around and cooling dishes make their way onto our menus, avo nice-cream offers the ideal balance between decadence and a refreshing healthy treat. They also note that the best part about this ice cream is you don’t have to churn it! “Simply add all the ingredients to a food processor, blend it up, and freeze it. The trick is to refrigerate the coconut milk beforehand as well as the loaf pan for an instant chill that kickstarts the no-churn process. You can use your choice of sweetener for this all-natural treat, omitting it completely, or choosing between honey or maple syrup as both work equally well to round out the flavour.”

Avocado no-churn ice cream. Picture: Supplied Avocado no-churn ice cream Note: The most difficult part of this recipe is remembering to refrigerate the coconut milk the day before making the ice cream. Don’t skip this step as it’s important that the coconut milk is cold and set. Chilling the loaf pan is also useful, either for 2 - 4 hours or a full 24 hours when you pop the coconut milk in the fridge. Serves: 4

Ingredients 1 x 400g can full-fat coconut milk, refrigerated overnight 2 ripe avocados halved, pitted, and peeled

1 ripe banana cut, and frozen 30 - 45ml maple syrup or honey, optional 30ml lemon juice

Coconut shavings to garnish Method Chill a loaf pan in the refrigerator for at least 2-4 hours.

In the bowl of a food processor, add the peeled and pitted avocados. In the same bowl, scoop out the coconut milk, it should be solid with a little liquid. Add the banana, maple syrup, or honey, depending on how sweet the banana is and how sweet you like your ice cream, add the lemon juice. Blend until smooth and creamy. Pour the mixture into the chilled loaf pan and use the back of a spoon to distribute it evenly. Place in the freezer for at least four hours or overnight. For best results, let the ice cream soften for 10-15 minutes at room temperature before serving, garnished with coconut shavings.