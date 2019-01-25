A Belly Warming Butternut Cake.

“Experimenting in the kitchen can often be hit and miss. But this works…and it works really well”, these are words said by food and travel blogger, Charmian Hulley. Hulley says a while back she had a pumpkin spice ice cream and it was amazing. She says it was so inspiring and got ideas running through her mind on how else this usually savory ingredient could be incorporated into sweet treats.

“As pumpkin is not usually sweet, butternut seemed a good sweeter alternative”, says Hulley.





Ingredients

3 eggs

375ml brown sugar

1 cup sunflower oil

2tsp almond essence

1tbsp cinnamon

500g self raising flour

500g grated butternut

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180C. Grease one large ring pan or non stick loaf pan

2. In a large mixing bowl, beat the eggs, sugar, and oil together until foamy

3. Measure all the remaining ingredients directly onto this mixture, including the grated butternut. Mix together gently

4. Pour mixture into the prepared pan/s and bake for 50 minutes until well risen and browned

5. Turn out onto a cooling rack after 5 minutes

6. When the cake is completely baked, use a sieve and dust icing sugar over the top and enjoy

For more info visit www.smallthingsthatcount.com



