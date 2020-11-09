Black chicken? It’s normal and here’s how to cook it

A Twitter user by the name, @kgadiyabana has been receiving mixed reactions following pictures that she posted of a black chicken asking users how to prepare it. “Guys help, ways to cook black chicken.” she wrote. Guys help, ways to cook black chicken. pic.twitter.com/EPKEMQmdmL — ausi Patty (@kgadiyabana) November 6, 2020 While some people were familiar with black chicken others were just plain confused as a chicken is known mostly to have light pink skin. @fatheroffourLP wrote, “No. It's normal. It's called ayam cemani.” No. It's normal. It's called ayam cemani pic.twitter.com/rba7ssaMxf — FATHER OF FOUR (@fatheroffourLP) November 6, 2020 @EmihleThePhotog wrote, “When you thought you seen it all then boom a black chicken.”

@Manueldikachi also commented this is how people bring novel viruses into the world. That it should be put in the bin.

With all the debate going on, a self-taught cook and a previous contestant on “Come Dine with Me South Africa”, Ntsako Baloyi aka Chef Chaki, finally came to the rescue with a quick method on how @kgadiyabana could go about cooking the chicken.

“Slow cook it for 4 hours with onion, garlic, bell peppers, ginger, tomato paste, paprika, salt, white pepper, cumin, coriander, a dash of crushed chili and some chicken broth. Great infused flavours,” Baloyi advised.

The black chicken, better known as the Ayam Cemani, is known to be incredibly rare.

They have been called the devil’s chicken because of their all-black colouration.

According to Greenfire Farms, it was the "most unique chicken on the planet".

They say Ayam Cemani resembled game fowl in body type – but the external differences were subtle and if they existed at all could only be discerned by a highly trained eye.

If you do come across a black chicken on the shelves do not be baffled. Below is a recipe you can even try with it.

Black chicken soup

Ingredients

1 black chicken

8 red dates

1 tsp dried goji berries

1l water

Salt to taste

Method

Wash the black chicken and cut into smaller, soup-friendly pieces.

Boil the chicken in water for 5 minutes and trim away any excess or visible fats.

Place the black chicken, dried goji berries, and red dates into a slow cooker.

Boil the water and pour it into the slow cooker.

Using the low setting, gently simmer for 25 minutes.

Add a pinch of salt to the soup before serving, or more to taste.

Recipe by Tablespoon.