Bold and colourful, this shrimp sheet pan dinner is ready in 30 minutes









Thai Seasoned Roasted Shrimp with Green Beans, Chile, Peanuts and Herbs. MUST CREDIT: Photo by Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post. Cooking dinner for my family at the end of a long workday can feel like a chore for me as well, despite my deep passion for home-made food and my ease in the kitchen.

But I have found that certain things get me over the hump, resetting my perspective of the task from burden to pleasure. Turning up some music (Bob Marley does the trick for me), and pouring a glass of wine tend to shift my mood immediately. Knowing I can pull together a mouthwatering meal quickly while using few dishes seals the deal - and this recipe is exactly the kind I mean.

Boldly flavourful, here is a colourful and healthful dish of shrimp, crisp-tender green beans and red chillis in a sauce seasoned with Thai curry paste, fish sauce, ginger and garlic, served showered with a crunch of peanuts and a spray of fresh herbs. It feels like an exciting stir-fry, but it doesn't need nearly as rapt attention because it is cooked - in about 30 minutes total - in the oven on a single sheet pan.





Serve it with a side of rice if you'd like - personally, I've become a fan of frozen brown rice, which cooks up fluffy and fresh-tasting in a flash, for an extra element of week-night ease.





Thai Seasoned Roasted Shrimp with Green Beans, Chilli, Peanuts and Herbs (Serves 4-5)





Ingredients





1/2 cup unsalted raw peanuts

2 tablespoons peanut oil, or another neutral tasting oil, such as canola or grapeseed oil

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1 tablespoon honey

2 teaspoons peeled and minced fresh ginger

1 1/2 teaspoons Thai red curry paste

1 clove garlic, minced

570g large shrimp (16-20 count), cleaned, tails-on

340g thin green beans, trimmed

1 to 2 fresh, hot red chillis, such as a Red Thai, serrano or Fresno, seeded and thinly sliced

2 tablespoons torn or chopped fresh basil leaves

1 tablespoon torn or chopped fresh mint leaves





Method





Preheat the oven to 220 degrees with the rack in the middle.

Place the peanuts onto a sheet pan and place in the oven until they are toasted and fragrant, about 4 minutes. Transfer the peanuts to a plate.

In a small bowl, combine the oil, lime juice, fish sauce, honey, ginger, curry paste and garlic. Place the shrimp, green beans and chilli on the sheet pan.

Drizzle with the sauce and toss to coat.

Roast for about 12 minutes, until the shrimp is pink and cooked through and the green beans are tender, tossing once or twice.

Serve sprinkled with the toasted peanuts, basil and mint.



