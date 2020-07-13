Boost your immunity with this Elderberry Syrup recipe
Elderberry Syrup has been an incredible immune booster for a very long time, and with the pandemic happening, there’s no better time to keep your immune system in check.
So, what makes elderberries so special to be used as the “big guns” when it comes to home remedies? As mentioned above, they are a great immune booster, but other than that it is one of the yummy remedies. Whether you make your own or buy ready-made elderberry syrup, taking this syrup daily during cold and flu season is a must.
Scientific studies have shown elderberries to be highly effective for deterring ten different flu viruses, and studies of people with the flu showed those that used elderberries had their symptoms gone in two to three days; whereas the placebo group took six to eight days.
Here’s a basic elderberry syrup recipe for you.
Elderberry syrup recipe
Ingredients
1 cup dried elderberries
⅓ cup dried rose hips
1tsp cinnamon
1tsp ginger
½ tsp cloves
3 cups of water
Young Living vitality oils
Orange
Lemon
Thieves
½ cup raw honey
Method
Bring water, elderberries, rose hips, cinnamon, cloves, and ginger to boil and then simmer for 45-50 minutes. Let cool completely, strain with a fine strainer into a bowl and mash the juice out of the berries. Then you will add the honey and the essential oils. Pour into a mason jar and store in the fridge.
Dosing: Standard doses are ½ -1 teaspoon for kids and ½ - 1 tablespoon for adults. If a cold or flu does strike, take the standard dose every two to four hours until symptoms subside.
Recipe by Lisa Van Horn.