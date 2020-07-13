Boost your immunity with this Elderberry Syrup recipe

Elderberry Syrup has been an incredible immune booster for a very long time, and with the pandemic happening, there’s no better time to keep your immune system in check.

So, what makes elderberries so special to be used as the “big guns” when it comes to home remedies? As mentioned above, they are a great immune booster, but other than that it is one of the yummy remedies. Whether you make your own or buy ready-made elderberry syrup, taking this syrup daily during cold and flu season is a must.

Scientific studies have shown elderberries to be highly effective for deterring ten different flu viruses, and studies of people with the flu showed those that used elderberries had their symptoms gone in two to three days; whereas the placebo group took six to eight days.

Here’s a basic elderberry syrup recipe for you.