Boujee potato recipes worthy of your next dinner party

If there is one food item that’s pretty much universally beloved, it’s the humble potato. From mashed to baked to roasted to scalloped, there are endless ways to serve a potato, and because they’re so versatile, potatoes make the perfect side dishes or appetisers for any occasion.

Whether you choose to serve your potatoes hot, cold, or fried, these delectable potato dishes are sure to have everyone at the table begging for more. Cheese and herb potato fans. Picture: Supplied Cheese and herb potato fans Ingredients

8 medium potatoes ½ cup butter, melted 2 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper ⅔ cup shredded cheddar cheese ⅓ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

2 tbsp each minced fresh chives, sage, and thyme Method Preheat the oven to 200°C.

With a sharp knife, cut each potato crosswise into ⅛ slices, leaving slices attached at the bottom; fan potatoes slightly and place in a greased 13x9-inch baking dish. In a small bowl, mix butter, salt and pepper; drizzle over potatoes. Bake, uncovered, for 50-55 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

In a small bowl, toss cheeses with herbs; sprinkle over potatoes. Bake about 5 minutes longer or until the cheese is melted. Shepherd's pie potato bowls. Picture: Supplied Shepherd's pie potato bowls

Ingredients 4 large potatoes 4 tbsp unsalted butter plus 1 tbsp melted butter

¼ cup milk ¼ cup sour cream Salt and pepper

¼ cup chopped fresh chives 1 small carrot 300g minced beef

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce 1 tbsp tomato paste 1 tsp thyme

⅓ cup frozen peas, defrosted Method Prick the potatoes all over with a fork and brush them with 1 tablespoon of melted butter.

Put on a microwave-safe plate and microwave, flipping halfway, until fork tender, about 20 minutes. (Alternatively, bake in the oven at 200°C on a baking sheet until cooked through and fork tender, for about 1 hour.) Let cool slightly. Cut a 2.5cm thick slice off the top of each potato. Carefully scoop out the flesh into a medium bowl and mash with the milk, sour cream, 2 tablespoons butter, and 1 teaspoon salt using a fork or potato masher.

Fold in the chives. Put the potato bowls on a baking sheet. Preheat the oven to 200°C. Meanwhile, melt 1 tablespoon of butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the carrots and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and lightly browned, 5 to 6 minutes. Add the beef and cook, breaking it up with a wooden spoon, until cooked through, about 4 minutes.

Stir in the Worcestershire, tomato paste, thyme, ½ teaspoon salt, and 1 cup water and bring to a boil, then reduce heat and cook until the beef and carrots are coated in sauce with a little extra sitting on the bottom of the pan, about 1 minute. Stir in the peas until heated through, 1 to 2 minutes more. Spoon the beef mixture into the potato bowls.

Spoon or pipe the mashed potatoes on top of the beef mixture and bake until heated through and the potatoes are brown on top, about 15 minutes. Cut the remaining tablespoon of butter into 4 slices and top each potato with one. Recipes by Granny Mouse Country House & Spa.