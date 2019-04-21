SASKO Top Bakers Mediterranean Bread. Picture supplied

If you're planning to braai this weekend, then why not try Jenny Morris's Mediterranean braai bread and treat your family and friend. This recipe can also be adapted and you can make the bread in the oven or on the braai! Ingredients

Basic Bread Dough

4 cups SASKO Cake Wheat Flour

2 tsp salt

4 tsp sugar

10 g instant yeast

1 Tbs olive oil (sunflower will do)

400 ml lukewarm water

The Filling

8 tbls sun-dried tomato pesto

8 tbls basil pesto

8 tbls crumbled feta

8 tbls grated mozzarella cheese

Method

First, place all the dry ingredients into a bowl and make a well in the center.

Add the oil and three-quarters of the water, and mix to form a soft dough.

Add a little more water if need be; if it is too wet, add a small amount of flour.

Knead the dough until it is smooth and elastic to the touch; about 15 minutes.

Place the dough back into the bowl and oil the top; cover with a clean cloth and place it in a warm place to rise to twice its size.

Once the bread dough has proved, punch it down and divide into 8 portions.

Push or roll each portion into a thin circle.

Spread the sun-dried tomato pesto into the base, top with feta and grated mozzarella cheese, dot with basil pesto and roll up.

Sprinkle a little flour onto them.

Place the prepared dough into a braai grid and cook turning till golden and cooked through.

Note - You can also bake them in the oven.

Preheat your oven to 200C

Place onto a baking sheet, let them rise to twice their size.

Bake in an oven for 25 minutes.

Recipe supplied by Jenny Morris & SASKO