Breakfast is served: 4 recipes that make eggs the star of the show

Just as one season follows another, you can always count on the sunny yellow of eggs. With the South African summer fading, it’s time to give their richness and creaminess a star turn in the many warming, spiced foods of autumn. Eggs are a key ingredient in many popular dishes and they have loads of great benefits besides just being delicious. They have high protein content which is excellent for the family’s health and they are also a great substitute for more expensive proteins. More than half the protein of an egg is found in the egg white, which also includes vitamin B2 and lower amounts of fat than the yolk. So go on and add eggs to your autumn season cooking. Fried devilled eggs Serves: 4

Ingredients

6 large eggs plus 1 extra for coating

3tbsp Italian flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

5ml white wine vinegar

15ml good quality olive oil

Salt & freshly ground black pepper

1½ litres vegetable oil, for frying

½ cup flour

1 cup breadcrumbs

For the quick aioli

1 whole egg

½ small clove garlic, finely chopped

1tsp smooth Dijon mustard

Juice of one lemon

250ml good quality olive oil

Method

Boil 6 of the eggs for roughly 7 to 8 minutes for hard-boiled eggs, reserving 1 for the crumbing. Run cooked eggs under cold water and when cool enough to handle, peel and cut in half lengthwise.

Use a teaspoon and scoop out the yolks, keeping the whites intact. Set aside the whites. In a bowl, combine the egg yolks with the chopped parsley, vinegar, olive oil, and seasoning. Mash to combine. Spoon the yolk mixture back into the egg whites and mould the tops with the teaspoon to form neat and rounded domes.

To crumb, place the flour in a shallow bowl with a little salt and pepper for seasoning, whisk the remaining egg with a pinch of salt in a separate bowl, and place the breadcrumbs in a third bowl.

Gently roll the stuffed egg in flour, then dip in the beaten egg, ensuring it is well covered. Finally roll in the breadcrumbs.

To cook, heat the oil in a deep pot and work in batches. Lower 2 to 3 crumbed halves into the hot oil and cook for 2 minutes until golden brown. Remove and drain on a paper towel; repeat with the remaining eggs.

To make the aioli: place the egg, garlic and mustard in the jug of an immersion blender or food processor and whizz to combine. Drizzle the olive oil in through the feeder tube or down the side of the jug, as slowly as possible, all the time blending to combine the emulsion. When blended, add the lemon juice and adjust seasoning with sea salt and black pepper.

Serve the eggs warm with the aioli as a snack or with a fresh green salad as a light meal.

Quick lunch egg wrap

Serves: 2

Ingredients

3 large eggs, at room temperature

Pinch sea salt & white pepper

30ml cold filtered water

10ml olive oil or non-stick cooking spray

Fillings of your choice or

Baby spinach

Grated carrot

Grated beetroot

Chopped ham

Cherry tomato

Chopped avocado

Grated cheddar or cubed mozzarella

Method

To make the wrap, whisk the eggs with the seasoning and water until very well combined. Allow to stand for 2 minutes if frothy.

Grease a 22cm non-stick pan and pour in a quarter of the egg mixture to form a thin layer in the pan, gently coating the pan to spread the mixture around the pan as you would an omelette. Cook over medium heat for approximately 2 minutes until cooked, flip over, and cook for a further minute, remove and cook the remaining mixture.

To serve: fill the egg wrap by placing the fillings of your choice down the centre of the omelette, roll up and cut in half to serve.

Cheesy broccoli, spinach, and feta strata

Serves: 8

Ingredients

8 large eggs, at room temperature

Pinch sea salt & white pepper

1 cup full cream milk

1tsp English mustard

1tbsp Dijon mustard

1 to 2tsp hot sauce such as Sriracha (optional)

3 cups day-old bread, such a ciabatta, French loaf, or English muffins, cut into cubes.

Fillings of your choice or

250g baby spinach

200g long stem broccoli, blanched

1 cup grated mature cheddar, or other strong flavour cheese

1 cup feta, crumbled

½ cup Parmesan cheese, grated

Method

Grease a shallow baking dish. Arrange the bread in the dish and sprinkle with the cheeses and add the vegetables.

In a large bowl whisk the eggs together with the milk, seasoning, mustard, and hot sauce (if using). Pour the egg mixture over the bread and cheeses, cover tightly with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for a minimum of 2 hours and up to overnight.

To bake; preheat the oven to 180°C. Place the baking dish on a baking tray and remove the plastic wrap. Bake until puffed up and golden brown and set in the centre for approximately 90 minutes, if necessary, cover with foil halfway through cooking. To test if cooked, pierce with a sharp paring knife – it should feel firm and the knife should come out clean.

Let the strata stand for 10 minutes before serving, it will deflate.

Serve in wedges with a garden salad.

Nasi Goreng

Serves: 4

Ingredients

6 large eggs

30ml sesame oil

½ cup spring onions, chopped

2 cloves garlic, grated

1 chilli, diced

1 cup veggies, diced red pepper, broccoli florets, a handful of frozen peas, or any other veggies you have in the fridge.

200g diced ham, or shredded cooked chicken (optional)

500g cooked rice

60ml sweet thick soy sauce

Extra olive oil for frying the eggs

To serve (optional)

Spring onion

Lime wedges

Chilli

Pickled cucumber

Crispy fried onion

Method

Use a large frying pan or wok and heat the sesame oil.

Add spring onion, garlic, and chilli. Cook for 2 - 3 minutes until fragrant.

Add the veggies, ham, or chicken if using and the cooked rice.

Stir fry for 8-10 minutes until heated through. Add the sweet soya sauce.

In a bowl break two eggs and whisk with a fork. Pour the beaten egg into the wok and stir through the rice, heat until cooked through and it will scramble slightly.

Transfer to individual bowls and keep warm.

Wipe out the wok and heat the olive oil and fry the individual eggs to your liking.

Top each bowl of rice with a fried egg, and serve with the accompaniments.