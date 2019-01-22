It's the final stretch of the Januworry blues and we're all feeling the pinch.
If you are looking for some tasty dishes to help take care of your Januworry woes try these budget-friendly recipes to survive the last stretch.
Spicy One-Dish Rice
Ingredients
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- 30 ml (2 T) sunflower oil
- the seeds of 4 cardamom pods
- 8 cloves, slightly crushed
- 1 cinnamon stick, broken into smaller pieces
- 2.5 ml (½ t) turmeric
- 2 bay leaves
- 500 ml (2 C) rice
- 750 ml (3 C) prepared chicken or vegetable stock
- 1 x 300 g Bull Brand Corned Meat, cut into very small cubes
- 5 – 15 ml (1 – 3 t) dried red chilli flakes
- 45 ml (3 T) margarine or butter
- 45 ml (3 T) finely-chopped coriander leaves
Method
- Fry the onion in oil until soft then add the cardamom seeds, cloves, cinnamon, turmeric and bay leaves and fry for a further minute then stir in the rice. Add the stock, bring to a boil, reduce heat, cover and cook for 10 minutes.
- Add the Bull Brand Corned Meat and chilli flakes and stir lightly. Cover and cook for a further 10 minutes or until the rice is cooked and the liquid is absorbed.
- Mix the margarine or butter and coriander leaves and serve with sambals.
Easy Mac and Cheese
Ingredients
- sunflower oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 x 300 g can Bull Brand Corned Meat, cut into small cubes
- 50 g tomato paste
- 500 g (1 packet) macaroni, cooked and drained
- 500 ml (2 C) cheddar cheese, grated
- 1 – 2 tomatoes, sliced (optional)
- 500 ml (2 C) milk
- 4 eggs, whisked
- salt and pepper
- tomato sauce to serve
Method
- Heat some oil in a saucepan, add the onion and fry until soft and golden. Add the Bull Brand Corned Meat and tomato paste and fry for about 5 minutes until the meat has broken down.
- Place the cooked macaroni in a greased oven-proof dish, top with the corned meat mixture and add ¾ of the cheese. Mix lightly, smooth out the surface then top with the tomato slices (if using).
- Whisk the milk and eggs together and season to taste. Pour over the macaroni mixture and sprinkle the remaining cheese over the top.
- Bake in a preheated oven at 180 °C for about 40 minutes or until the egg is set. Remove from the oven and serve with tomato sauce.
Recipes supplied by Bull Brand