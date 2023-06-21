Can you whip up the perfect pasta dish in just 15 minutes?

We will eat pasta any time of year, but winter pasta dishes are especially satisfying. Flavour-packed, smooth, and hot, a good pasta dish is a way to go when craving a comfort meal in winter. But what if you’re short on time?

For this tuna pasta, all you need is fifteen minutes. Pasta is one of the world’s most loved dishes. From spaghetti, macaroni, and penne, to gnocchi, fusilli, tagliatelle, and ravioli, it is a perfect meal any time of the day. Not only for its delightful taste but also for its status as a budget-friendly staple that lends itself well to a variety of dishes.

Also, food is about flavour, culture, texture, and shape. It should take you to places you have never been and give you a taste that you have never felt before, and pasta happens to be one of those foods where you can experience this joy. Tuna pasta. Picture: Supplied Tuna pasta Ingredients

Penne pasta Cape herb and spice roast veggie seasoning Cape herb and spice poke spice

1 whole diced tomato Garlic Chopped coriander

Ricotta cheese (to top) 1 can shredded tuna in brine Method

In a pot, bring your pasta to a boil and cook for 6-9 minutes or until al dente. Fry your chopped tomato and garlic until soft, and season with the spice veggie seasoning. Add your cooked pasta and stir through, adding in half of the chopped coriander.

Add your tuna, season with poke spice, and stir through. Transfer your pasta to a bowl, top with your ricotta and the remaining half of coriander, and enjoy! Recipe by Tumi’s Wellness.