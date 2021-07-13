Can’t get bread from the shops? Here are easy recipes you can try at home

Many malls, shopping centres and spaza shops are taking no chances with the looting that erupted in KwaZulu-Natal and some parts of Gauteng and have closed up shop as a precaution. The closures come after a weekend of looting and violent clashes with the police in the provinces.

With dozens of shops closed, it has become hard for people to buy their monthly, weekly or daily groceries. Many people have taken to social media to address how hard it has been to get basic stuff like milk and bread. It’s so cold. The only operational store in Protea Glen that I’ve seen is the new Engen Garage. We’re all queued outside for bread and unfortunately, some may not get it. — Thobile Mazibuko 🇸🇿 (@thobie4me) July 13, 2021 Been on streets since 8 o'clock trying to get shop to buy bread but no luck, this is the reality of many of us in Gauteng and Kzn😭😭😭

Tembisa#looting#LootingIsNotProtesting pic.twitter.com/1PZ4Mborkr — BOOYSEN (@TheReal_Booysen) July 13, 2021 It's going to be hectic the next few weeks 😥, the shops are literally empty.

Never thought a loaf of bread would be this hard to find, can't even find a cabbage. Wacha nipike mandazi coz wueh!!! Kurough. #looting — Lizzie's (@KwachaLiz) July 13, 2021 If you’re one of those having difficulty getting bread from the shops, below are easy recipes that you can make at home.

Overnight No-Knead Bread Overnight no-knead bread. Ingredients 6 cups bread or cake wheat flour

½ tsp yeast 2 tsp salt 3 cups water, lukewarm

Method Using a wooden spoon, mix all the ingredients in a large bowl until well incorporated then cover with cling film to proof overnight, ± 6 hours. The following morning, preheat the oven to 200°C.

Lay parchment or baking paper down into a baking pan and sprinkle liberally with flour. Tip the dough into the floured baking pan and immediately divide it into two round loaves or any shape you prefer, pulling the dough from underneath towards the top. After shaping the dough, leave in the pan for the second proofing until doubled in size, then bake for 45 minutes.

The bread is done when the aroma of freshly baked bread fills the room and the tops look golden brown sounding hollow when tapped. Leave about 15 minutes to cool before serving. Recipe by Pumla Brooke-Thomae.

Rosemary Rolls Ingredients 4 cups cake flour

2 tsp salt 4 tsp sugar 2 tbsp roughly chopped rosemary

10g instant yeast 1 tbsp finely chopped fresh rosemary 1 tbsp olive oil (sunflower will do)

3 eggs beaten and topped up with lukewarm water to make up 400ml Method First, place all the dry ingredients including the rosemary into a bowl and make a well in the centre.

Add the oil and three-quarters of the water, and mix to form a soft dough. Add a little more water if need be; if it is too wet, add a small amount of flour. Knead the dough until it is smooth and elastic to the touch; about 15 minutes.

Place the dough back into the bowl and oil the top; cover with a clean cloth and place it in a warm place to rise to twice its size. Once the bread dough has proved, punch it down. Place the dough onto a lightly floured surface and pat it into a rectangle.

Divide into two, roll each piece into a sausage. Using a pair of scissors cut each piece of dough into 6 pieces at 45-degree angles. Place the pieces of cut dough onto a well-oiled baking tray and dust them with flour. Cover with a clean tea towel.

Let the rolls rise to twice their size in a warm place. Bake in a 200°C pre-heated oven for 30 to 35 minutes. Remove and cool on a wire rack.