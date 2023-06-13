Celebrate Father’s Day with this chipotle roasted pork belly recipe

Father’s Day is coming up, and what better way to celebrate than by having a great meal? Below is a quick and easy chipotle roasted pork belly recipe that is sure to make Dad salivate on his special day.

Chipotle roasted pork belly. Picture: Supplied Chipotle roasted pork belly Serves: 6-8 A superb Sunday roast enjoyed with crispy roast potatoes and his favourite veg. This also makes a great tortilla topping served with guacamole, coleslaw, and braised onions.

Ingredients 1kg piece of pork belly, skin scored 2 tbsp chipotle paste

2 tbsp tomato purée 2 tbsp brown sugar 1 tsp ground cumin

2 cloves garlic, crushed 2 cups chicken stock 2 large red onions, thinly sliced

sea salt and ground pepper Method Preheat the oven to 140°C.

Cut the pork into 3 long pieces and season the meat side generously with salt and pepper. In a medium-sized bowl, mix the chipotle paste, tomato purée, sugar, cumin, and garlic, then spread 2 tablespoons of the paste over the meat. Whisk the stock into the rest of the paste and pour into a shallow roasting dish. Add the onions and place the pork, skin-side up, on top.

Rub the skin with a little oil, then sprinkle generously with salt. Roast for 4–5 hours or until very tender when pierced with a skewer. Turn the oven to grill and preheat until hot. Remove the pork from the dish and place on a shallow baking tray. Place under the grill until the skin is crisp, taking care that it doesn’t burn. Rest the meat for 10 minutes before slicing.