Celebrate Father’s Day with this chipotle roasted pork belly recipe

Father’s Day is coming up, and what better way to celebrate than by having a great meal?
Below is a quick and easy chipotle roasted pork belly recipe that is sure to make Dad salivate on his special day.
Chipotle roasted pork belly
Serves: 6-8
A superb Sunday roast enjoyed with crispy roast potatoes and his favourite veg. This also makes a great tortilla topping served with guacamole, coleslaw, and braised onions.
Ingredients
1kg piece of pork belly, skin scored
2 tbsp chipotle paste
2 tbsp tomato purée
2 tbsp brown sugar
1 tsp ground cumin
2 cloves garlic, crushed
2 cups chicken stock
2 large red onions, thinly sliced
sea salt and ground pepper
Method
Preheat the oven to 140°C.
Cut the pork into 3 long pieces and season the meat side generously with salt and pepper. In a medium-sized bowl, mix the chipotle paste, tomato purée, sugar, cumin, and garlic, then spread 2 tablespoons of the paste over the meat.
Whisk the stock into the rest of the paste and pour into a shallow roasting dish.
Add the onions and place the pork, skin-side up, on top.
Rub the skin with a little oil, then sprinkle generously with salt. Roast for 4–5 hours or until very tender when pierced with a skewer.
Turn the oven to grill and preheat until hot. Remove the pork from the dish and place on a shallow baking tray.
Place under the grill until the skin is crisp, taking care that it doesn’t burn. Rest the meat for 10 minutes before slicing.
Chef’s tip: This is particularly good when served with a Mexican green sauce. To make this spicy accompaniment, place into a food processor: 1 cup coriander leaves, zest and juice of 1 large lime, 2 cloves garlic, 1 teaspoon honey, 1 teaspoon ground cumin, 4 tablespoons olive oil, habanero tabasco sauce to taste, and a pinch of sea salt. Blend until smooth.
Recipe from Capsicum Culinary Studio.
