Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Independent Online | Lifestyle
Search IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, June 13, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Celebrate Father’s Day with this chipotle roasted pork belly recipe

Chipotle roasted pork belly. Picture: Supplied

Chipotle roasted pork belly. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Share

Father’s Day is coming up, and what better way to celebrate than by having a great meal?

Below is a quick and easy chipotle roasted pork belly recipe that is sure to make Dad salivate on his special day.

Chipotle roasted pork belly. Picture: Supplied

Chipotle roasted pork belly

Serves: 6-8

A superb Sunday roast enjoyed with crispy roast potatoes and his favourite veg. This also makes a great tortilla topping served with guacamole, coleslaw, and braised onions.

More on this

Ingredients

1kg piece of pork belly, skin scored

2 tbsp chipotle paste

2 tbsp tomato purée

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp ground cumin

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 cups chicken stock

2 large red onions, thinly sliced

sea salt and ground pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 140°C.

Cut the pork into 3 long pieces and season the meat side generously with salt and pepper. In a medium-sized bowl, mix the chipotle paste, tomato purée, sugar, cumin, and garlic, then spread 2 tablespoons of the paste over the meat.

Whisk the stock into the rest of the paste and pour into a shallow roasting dish.

Add the onions and place the pork, skin-side up, on top.

Rub the skin with a little oil, then sprinkle generously with salt. Roast for 4–5 hours or until very tender when pierced with a skewer.

Turn the oven to grill and preheat until hot. Remove the pork from the dish and place on a shallow baking tray.

Place under the grill until the skin is crisp, taking care that it doesn’t burn. Rest the meat for 10 minutes before slicing.

Chef’s tip: This is particularly good when served with a Mexican green sauce. To make this spicy accompaniment, place into a food processor: 1 cup coriander leaves, zest and juice of 1 large lime, 2 cloves garlic, 1 teaspoon honey, 1 teaspoon ground cumin, 4 tablespoons olive oil, habanero tabasco sauce to taste, and a pinch of sea salt. Blend until smooth.

Recipe from Capsicum Culinary Studio.

You can read the latest Food digimag here.

Related Topics:

FoodiesAdviceRecipesFathers Day

Share

Recent stories by:

Lutho Pasiya
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe