Celebrate Freedom Day with these uniquely South African recipes

Freedom Day is a holiday when South Africans of diverse cultures come together to celebrate our free country. And what better way to celebrate this special day than with authentic South African recipes?

These recipes will make your Freedom Day one to remember. BBQ rub Ingredients

1tbs garlic powder 1 cup Cajun spice 1 cup brown sugar

1 cup treacle sugar 1tsp salt 1tsp pepper

Method Combine all ingredients and apply them to the meat. Allow standing for at least 12 hours before cooking. Gulab jamoon

Ingredients 1 tin condensed milk 1 tbsp water

1¼ tbs solid ghee Pinch nutmeg ½ tsp ground cardamom powder

2 tbsp semolina 2½ cups flour 2½ tsp Royal baking powder

¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda Oil and ghee for frying Sugar syrup

3 cups sugar 3 cups water 3 drops of rose essence

½ tsp ground cardamom powder Method Place the condensed milk, water, ghee, nutmeg, and cardamom into the bowl of a stand mixer.

Sift the semolina, flour, baking powder, and bicarb. Mix together to form a soft yet firm dough. Empty it onto a kitchen counter-top. Roll, knead and massage the dough. Pinch medium-sized pieces and roll them between your hands to shape them into a ball. Pinch the outer points slightly. Keep aside on a tray.

Heat equal quantities of ghee and oil in a non-stick, medium-sized pot. You need to deep-fry this, so you will need to gauge the amount of oil required. Bring to full heat, then reduce to low/medium. Add 5 to 6 Gulab jamoon in at a time, turning all the time. Remove when it's a light golden colour, about 4 to 5 minutes of frying time.

Immediately, place straight from the oil into the sugar syrup and toss around for 2 to 3 minutes. To make the syrup, put all the ingredients into a pot and boil until it has reached a syrupy consistency. Remove and serve warm.

Recipe by chef Naqiyah Mayat. SA snack platter Ingredients

Red - chicken skewers 3 large red peppers, roasted in the oven until soft, then remove the skin 2 large red peppers, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 tsp Hinds Spices paprika ½ tsp Hinds Spices crushed chillies 3 tsp Hinds Spices chicken spice

800-900 g chicken, cut into bite-sized cubes Oil Skewers

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C. Combine the roasted peppers, paprika, and chicken spice in a blender with a drizzle of oil.

Marinate the chicken pieces with the red pepper mixture, then roast in the oven for 15 - 20 minutes until the chicken is cooked through. Place the cooked chicken onto skewers alternating with the red pepper pieces. Green - guacamole

Ingredients 3 large ripe avocados, peeled and cubed 1 tsp Hinds Spices mixed herbs

½ tsp Hinds Spices salt & vinegar seasoning Method In a mixing bowl, combine the avocado, mixed herbs, salt & vinegar seasoning. Add more salt and vinegar seasoning to taste.

Black - marinated olives Ingredients 1 cup or 150 g pitted black olives

1 tsp Hinds Spices mixed herbs 2 tsp crushed garlic ½ tsp Hinds Spices paprika

60 ml canola oil Method In a mixing bowl, combine the pitted black olives, mixed herbs, crushed garlic, paprika, and canola oil.

Yellow - spiced chips Ingredients 1 bag of frozen chips, deep-fried in oil or baked in an air fryer or oven

Hinds Spices chip seasoning Method Toss the cooked chips in Hinds chip seasoning.

White - baked feta Ingredients 150g feta, cut into fingers

60ml canola oil 1 tsp Hinds Spices mixed herbs ½ tsp Hinds Spices crushed chillies

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C. Gently combine the feta, canola oil, mixed herbs, and crushed chillies on an oven tray, cover with foil and bake for 10 -15 minutes until the cheese is warm.

Blue - cheese dip Ingredients 200g blue cheese (Don’t like blue cheese? Switch the blue cheese for cream cheese, sour cream, or cottage cheese and add a dash of blue food colouring)

2-3 drops of blue food colouring A pinch of Hinds Spices white pepper or black pepper Method