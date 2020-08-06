Celebrate International Beer Day with these boozy recipes

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

In celebration of International Beer day on August 7, we look at some of the wonderful ways to cook with one of the oldest and most widely consumed alcoholic drinks in the world. Beer is the perfect thirst quencher, party starter and accompaniment to anything from pub grub to fine dining. It works well as an accompaniment to meals and is the perfect flavour enhancer in food. If you haven’t been using it to cook with, you’ve seriously been missing out. From adding depth to desserts and richness to anything from gravies to soups and sauces, there are a multitude of ways beer can bring foods to life. Beer mussel pot Picture: Instagram. By @thecornycook

Ingredients

1kg fresh mussels

2 tbs olive oil

2 finely diced shallots

3 cloves garlic minced

4-5 finely chopped Calabrian chilli peppers or chilli flakes

1 cup beer

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tbs butter

1 tbs Dijon mustard

2 tbs heavy cream

2 tbs freshly chopped Italian parsley

Instructions

Clean the mussels by removing the beards using a paring knife or your hands.

Discard any mussels that are open or not sealed tightly. Scrub the remaining mussels for cooking.

In a large saucepan with a tight fitting lid, add the olive oil. Heat over medium heat and add 2 finely diced shallots, garlic and Calabrian chilli peppers.

Sauté́ for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the shallots are translucent and cooked.⠀

Add 1 cup of beer and reduce heat to medium low. Bring to a simmer.

Season with a pinch of salt and pepper, to taste.

Add the mussels and cover tightly with the lid and cook for 5 to10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until mussels open.

Using a slotted spoon, remove the mussels from the pot and place in a separate serving bowl. Discard any that remain unopened.⠀

Add butter, Dijon mustard, heavy cream and Italian parsley to the pot.

Stir and simmer for 2 to 3 minutes.

Check seasoning. Add additional salt and pepper if required.

Remove from heat and pour the creamy sauce over the mussels.

Serve with good, crusty bread and a glass of beer.

Baked beer chicken

Picture: Instagram.

By @sunnykitchen_

Ingredients

1 chicken, divided into pieces or 4-5 chicken thighs

¾ cup flour

300 ml beer

1 medium onion

3-4 carrots, cut into coins

1 celery stalk

2 tsp paprika

1 tsp cinnamon

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tbs butter

2-3 tbs olive oil

Instructions

After you have cleaned, washed and cut the chicken into pieces, dry it and toss it in flour and shake off the excess.

Pour the olive oil and 1 tablespoon of butter into a deep frying pan. Once it is well heated, place the chicken pieces in the pan and cook on both sides until golden.

Remove chicken and set aside on a plate.

In the same pan, add the rest of the butter.

Cut the vegetables into slices and sauté until softened.

Add the chicken pieces and drizzle with beer.

Add salt and pepper, cover the pan and simmer for about 10 minutes.

Add the sweet pepper and cinnamon powder dissolved in half a glass of warm water. Continue cooking with the pan uncovered, until the meat is cooked through.

Preheat the oven to 220°C and place the pan inside (if suitable for the oven) leaving it until the chicken pieces take on a nice baked colour and the juice has mostly evaporated.

Crispy cheesy pizza

By @by_becky_co

Picture: Instagram.

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp salt

1 tbs baking powder

1 can of beer

Toppings

Roasted tomatoes in balsamic vinegar (precooked)

Avocado

Bacon (precooked)

Mozzarella

Mushrooms (precooked)

Instructions

Mix all the base ingredients in a bowl and knead dough until smooth. Do not knead too much or else the gluten will become too overworked and get elastic and tough.

Cover with a wet tea towel in a warm spot for 30 minutes, then knock back and knead a little more.

Turn on the oven to 200ºC and fire up your braai. Roll out the dough, using extra flour to avoid sticking.

Precook in the oven one by one for 4 minutes, so that it’s easier to place toppings on them and slide them into the braai.

Cook, cut and serve.