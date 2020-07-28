Celebrate International Chicken Wing Day with these easy recipes

Chicken wings are a favourite food worldwide. Reflecting on the history of chicken wings, deep-fried chicken wings, according to the National Chicken Council in the US, have long been a staple of Southern cooking. However, the concept of cooking wings in the peppery hot sauce was born in 1964 at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York, when co-owner Teressa Bellissimo cooked leftover wings in hot sauce as a late-night snack for her son and his friends. The association reports that the guys liked them so much that the Bellisimos, an Italian restaurant put them on the menu the next day, served with celery slices and blue cheese sauce, and “buffalo wings” were an instant hit. Chicken wings are available in numerous restaurant chains and make appearances at barbeques, buffets, and even competitive eating events. I don’t know about you but I can eat a giant plate of chicken wings. They are one of my favourite foods, and the spicier they are, the better.

To celebrate International Chicken Wing Day, you can try these easy chicken wing recipes.

Chicken wings are a favorite food not only in the United States but worldwide. Picture from Instagram (Saffron Syrup)

Fish sauce wings

Ingredients

8 garlic cloves (finely chopped)

⅛ tsp salt

¼ cup of warm water

½ cup of fish sauce

½ cup fine sugar

1kg chicken wings

⅔ cup of rice flour

2 tbsp cornstarch

¼ cup of water

1tsp Thai chili paste

Method

Make the marinade- mix salt and garlic, add warm water, and let sit for 10 minutes. Add fish sauce and sugar, stirring to dissolve.

Place chicken wings in a large bowl with half of the marinade and leave in the fridge for 4 hours or overnight. Set aside the other half of the marinade.

When ready to cook, put the chicken in a colander and let drain for 15 minutes. Mix the rice flour and cornstarch and toss the wings until coated.

Bake the wings for 24 minutes at 475 degrees flipping halfway through.

While the chicken is baking, make the glaze. Add ¼ cup water to the reserved marinade and transfer to hot wok. Add chilli paste. Bring to boil and reduce for 1-2 minutes. Add the wings when done and toss to coat in the glaze.

Recipe: The Woks of Life.

Sticky Asian chicken wings. Picture from Instagram (The Woks of Life)

Sticky Asian chicken wings

20 chicken wings

3-4 tsp ginger or garlic (optional)

2-3 tsp red chili chutney

4 tbsp dark soy sauce

Cracked black pepper to taste

250ml sweet chili sauce

250ml smokey BBQ sauce

2-3 tbsp honey

Method

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius.

Lightly grease a roasting tin with cooking spray.

In a large bowl, mix the sauces, honey, and pepper.

Add chicken wings and mix till fully coated.

Transfer to roasting tin and spread into one even layer.

Bake for 15-20 minutes until wings are cooked through and golden.

Garnish with chopped coriander, spring onion, and sesame seeds - serve with lime wedges.

Recipe: Saffron Syrup