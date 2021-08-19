Celebrate National Potato Day with these lovely spud recipes

It's National Potato Day! We celebrate the humble vegetable that not only tastes delicious but is also incredibly versatile. Potatoes remain South Africa’s most popular carb and can be transformed into a variety of dishes. It can be boiled and mashed, baked, or deep-fried. Potatoes were first cultivated in regions of South America sometime between 5 000 and 8 000 BC. From that point forward they spread all over the globe to become one of the primary staple crops of many cultures and are now a favourite part of global cuisine, with several different forms of preparation to be found in virtually every recipe book.

In celebration of this day, some of the chef lecturers at Capsicum Culinary Studio have shared their favourite potato recipes that you can also try at home today. Below are the recipes. Potato, onion, and corned beef pie - courtesy Chef Angelique, Cape Town campus Serves: 4-6

Ingredients For the pastry 400g cake flour

200g cold butter 30ml ice-cold water Pinch of salt

For the filling 400g potato, cooked in salted water and cut into chunks 2 large onions, sliced thinly

1 carrot, chopped 30ml butter or oil 340g or 1 tin corned beef cubed (or any leftover cooked meat)

5ml thyme 5ml garlic Salt and pepper to taste

Method For the pastry: Grate the cold butter into the flour then toss to coat butter. Add a pinch of salt and enough cold water to make a firm dough. Do not overwork the dough, large chunks of butter in the pastry will make it beautifully flaky! For the filling: Heat a pan with the butter or oil and sauté the onions with a pinch of salt on medium heat until translucent. Add the rest of the ingredients and fry gently for 5 minutes. Set aside the filling to cool slightly.

To assemble: Preheat the oven to 190˚C. Lightly oil a pie dish, roll out the pastry, and line the bottom of the tin. Spoon the cooled filling on top and cover with a top layer of pastry. Crimp the edges of the pastry to seal the pie and cut a small cross on top to let steam escape while baking (and to prevent your pie from exploding!). Bake for 45-50 minutes or until the pastry is golden and delicious.

Rest the pie in the tin for about 5-10 minutes before serving Best mashed potato – courtesy Chef Samukelisiwe Mabugani, Rosebank campus Ingredients

1kg medium potatoes 125g salted butter 500ml cream

250ml full cream milk 1ml smoked paprika 1ml salt

1ml ground black pepper 1 sprig of rosemary 1 sprig of thyme

Method Peel and quarter the potatoes, put in a pot and cover with lightly salted water and bring to boil for 25 to 35 minutes or until soft. Drain the water and transfer the potatoes into a bowl.