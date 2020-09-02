Celebrate World Coconut Day with these tasty recipes

Today (Sep 2) is World Coconut Day, a day that celebrates the humble fruit (or nut or seed.) Be it to add sweetness to a dish, or to enhance the flavour with its juicy crunchiness, coconut is an integral part of every region’s cuisine. As one of nature’s most versatile products, the coconut plant (and its various parts) can be used for food and drink, cosmetic preparations and decorating. Coconuts are also high in iron, magnesium, fibre and protein, and coconut products play prominent roles in gluten-free, soy-free, and vegan diets. Whether you are stuck on a deserted island or comfortable in your own home, here is an easy recipe by chef Eoin Shiell of Capsicum Culinary Studio, as well as a few more recipes that make good use of this versatile tropical wonder fruit Coconut and chia pudding

Serves: 6

For the chia pudding

Ingredients

1 tin coconut milk

1 tin coconut cream

1 tbs honey

4 tsp chia seeds

½ tsp vanilla essence (or seeds from ½ vanilla pod)

Method

In a saucepan, gently bring the coconut milk, coconut cream, vanilla seeds and honey to a boil.

Remove from heat and whisk in the chia seeds. Allow to cool down and then pour half into a glass, mould or cup. Place in the fridge, covered, for at least four hours to set. The chia seeds will absorb the moisture and set the coconut at the same time.

For the dalgona coffee

Ingredients

4 tbs instant coffee

4 tbs sugar

4 tbs hot water

Method

Place all the ingredients into a large bowl and whisk until it becomes fluffy, with the consistency of whipped cream. Store in a sealed container or piping bag in the fridge for up to two days.

Assembly

Granola of your choice

Fresh strawberries, sliced

Dalgona

Sprinkle the granola to form an even layer on top of the chia pudding. Place the strawberries on top of the granola. Spoon or pipe the dalgona on last. Serve immediately.

Recipe by Eoin Shiell.

Coconut prawns

Ingredients

500g large prawns, peeled and deveined, tails intact

½ cup plain flour

½ tsp salt

½ tsp ground black pepper

Coconut oil for frying (you can also use vegetable oil but the taste is not as good)

Batter

½ cup plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 egg

½ cup of soda water

Coating

1 cup shredded coconut

1 cup Panko bread crumbs

Method

Combine flour, salt, and pepper in one bowl. Beat the eggs in a second bowl. Combine the breadcrumbs and the coconut in a third bowl.

Dip the shrimp into the flour, then the eggs, and then dredge the shrimp in the breadcrumb or coconut mix, pressing gently to stick. Set coated shrimps aside on a plate.

Add enough oil to cover the bottom of a large pan on medium heat. Fry the coconut shrimp in batches – about 6 or 7 at a time. Flip after 2 minutes and fry for another 2 minutes or until golden brown. Place the finished coconut shrimps on a plate lined with a paper towel. Serve with sweet chilli sauce.

If there are any leftovers, they keep well in the fridge for 2 to 3 days.

Season prawns with salt and pepper and set aside

In one shallow bowl, add ½ cup flour for dredging. In another shallow bowl, whisk the batter ingredients together until combined. The batter should resemble pancake consistency. If too thick, add a little extra soda water and whisk.

In the third bowl, mix the shredded coconut and bread crumbs.

Dredge each prawn in the flour, shaking off any excess, and then dip in the batter, again shaking off any excess, and coat in the breadcrumb or coconut mixture. Lightly press the coating on to the prawn.

Once done, arrange the prawns in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with baking paper and freeze until firm (about 30-45 minutes).

In a deep-frying pan, heat coconut oil (about 5cm-7cm deep) until hot.

Fry the frozen prawns in batches of about 6 to 7 for about 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown and crispy. Drain them on a paper towel-lined plate.

Serve immediately with sweet chilli sauce.