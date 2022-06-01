Celebrate World Milk Day with the most-delicious milk-based recipes

June 1 is World Milk Day, a day that is celebrated all over the world to mark the contributions of the dairy sector when it comes to economic development, nutrition, and farmers. According to the World Milk Day website, the day was established by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN to recognise the importance of milk as a global food, and to celebrate the dairy sector.

Whether you love it or not, we bet there are more ways than one to consume milk, and below are three delicious milk recipes that will make you fall in love with milk yet again (if you aren’t already). Milk tart stuffed choux buns Ingredients for the milk tart

400ml full cream milk 1 stick cinnamon 3 tbsp butter

5ml vanilla essence 50ml cornflour 2 extra-large egg yolks (reserve the whites)

80ml sugar 1 tbsp cinnamon 2 tbsp brown sugar

For the choux buns ¼ cup water ¼ cup milk

½ cup self-raising flour 4 tbsp butter 2 eggs

Method In a saucepan place, 300ml of the milk along with the cinnamon stick and the butter and heat until bubbles start forming. Remove from heat and leave to stand for 10 minutes before removing the cinnamon stick – this allows the mixture to retain that cinnamon flavour. Add the vanilla essence. In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg yolks and remaining milk. Add the cornflour and beat, making sure there are no lumps.

Add a little of the warm milk to the cornflour mixture then add to the heated milk in the saucepan. Cook on medium heat until thick, whisking continuously so that no lumps form. Remove from the heat and add the sugar. Place cling wrap over the surface of the milk tart mixture (making sure it is in contact with the surface so that a skin does not form) and leave to cool. Beat the egg whites with 1⁄4 cup sugar – you want soft white peaks – and set aside.

For the choux buns Preheat the oven to 220ºC. Heat the water, milk, and butter until it boils. Add the flour and mix for about 4 minutes on medium heat. Use an electric hand mixer and mix on medium speed for 1 minute – adding one egg at a time and continue to mix until fully combined. Add mixture to a piping bag and pipe small circles onto a pre-greased tray lined with baking paper. Bake for 10 minutes then lower oven heat to 155ºC and bake for a further 20 minutes or until golden. Remove, place on a wire rack and allow to cool.

To assemble: Spoon the milk tart mixture into a piping bag and fill the choux buns. Top with the meringue and give it a quick toast with a blowtorch. Sprinkle it with ground cinnamon and enjoy. Recipe by chef Imtiyaaz Hart. Apple, banana, and chikoo milkshake

Ingredients 1 apple 2 bananas

2 chikoos 2 cups of milk 1tsp vanilla essence

Mixed nuts Method Peel the skin of the apple and cut it into pieces. Chop the bananas and chikoos.

Add all the chopped fruits to a blender. Now add the milk and vanilla essence. Grind until smooth in texture. Pour into glasses and garnish with chopped nuts on top. Add ice cubes for a refreshing taste. Recipe by: Chiyas Kitchen.

Chaman Kaliya (paneer in yellow gravy) Serves: 4 Ingredients

3 tbsp mustard oil (may substitute neutral vegetable oil, such as sunflower) 450g paneer (may substitute extra-firm tofu, drained and patted dry), cut into cubes 8 green cardamom pods

4 black cardamom pods 4 whole cloves 1 tsp cumin seeds

3 dried bay leaves 2 whole Indian green chillies, such as Kashmiri (may substitute Thai green chillies or serrano chillies), halved lengthwise 1½ tsp ground fennel

1 tsp ground turmeric 1 tsp ground ginger 1 tsp fine salt

½ tsp asafetida powder (hing) 1¼ cup hot water 1¼ cups whole milk (may substitute full-fat coconut milk)

1 tsp dried fenugreek leaves (Kasuri methi) Cooked rice, for serving Method

In a large pan over medium heat, heat the oil until it shimmers. Add the paneer and fry until lightly browned on all sides, about 2 minutes per side. (The paneer tends to sputter in oil; use a splatter guard if needed.) Transfer to a plate. Add the green and black cardamom, cloves, cumin seeds, and bay leaves to the pan and cook, stirring, until very fragrant, about 1 minute, then add the chillies, fennel, turmeric, ginger, salt, and asafetida. Cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute, then pour in the hot water. Increase the heat and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat until the liquid is simmering, add the fried paneer and cook until the water slightly reduces about 3 minutes. Pour in the milk and cook until the gravy thickens, 8 to 10 minutes.