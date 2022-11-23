Celebrate your love for cakes with these delicious recipes this International Cake Day

Great news, November 26 is International Cake Day! The history of cake dates back to ancient times, and the first cakes are thought to have been made in Ancient Greece and Egypt.

These first cakes were rather heavy and flat and were eaten at the end of a meal with nuts and honey. Nowadays, this type of cake has evolved into baklava, a traditional Greek dessert and a must-try for any fan of sweet stickiness. In later years, the ancient Romans also created their own version of this sweet treat, which was rather creamy and rich.

However, like in many cultures around the world, this cake was often reserved for the gods and was offered to them at their temples as a sign of respect, love, and reverence. Today cakes are everywhere – the centrepiece at weddings and birthdays, the star attraction at tea parties, and a religious symbol in many countries around the world during holidays and celebrations. Whether chocolate or carrot, cheesecake, or red velvet, pretty much everyone enjoys a slice of cake.

To celebrate the day, Capsicum Culinary Studio alumnus Hendrik Pretorius has shared below three of his favourite recipes so that you can also make your cake and eat it too! Chocolate cake with orange chocolate frosting. Picture: Supplied Chocolate cake with orange chocolate frosting Ingredients

6 eggs, separated 250g all-purpose flour 350g sugar

120ml vegetable oil 240ml hot water 50g cocoa powder

20ml baking powder Pinch of salt 1 tsp vanilla essence

For the sugar syrup 96ml water 100g sugar

For the orange chocolate frosting 350g cream cheese 375g icing sugar

125g soft butter 2 tsp vanilla essence 2 tbs orange juice.

50g cocoa powder Zest of 1 orange Method

Preheat oven to 180°C. Grease two 16cm round cake pans, and line the bottom with baking paper, then grease the top of the paper and the sides of the pans. Set aside. Sift together the flour, baking powder, and salt, then mix in the cocoa powder, add the hot water and allow to cool. In a separate bowl, combine the egg yolks, oil, sugar, vanilla, and cocoa mixture. Add this to the dry ingredients and mix until well combined. Whip egg whites till stiff and fold lightly into the batter. Pour evenly into the two cake pans and bake for 20-25 minutes. Remove the cakes from the cake pans when they are completely cooled down. Trim the top part of the cakes with a serrated knife, so both cakes are flat on top. Use a pastry brush to brush about one-half of the sugar syrup* over the top of the cake. Spoon one-third of the frosting* on top of the cake, and with an offset spatula, spread it evenly to the edges.

Place the other layer of cake on top and repeat the process using the remainder of the frosting. Garnish with Chantilly cream and orange slices. For the sugar syrup: Combine the sugar and water in a saucepan over medium heat and stir until all the sugar is dissolved. Remove from the heat and cool completely. For the frosting: Mix the butter, cream cheese, and cocoa until smooth. Add the icing sugar, followed by the orange juice and orange zest and mix further, then lastly add the vanilla essence and whisk until the mixture is light and fluffy. Refrigerate for 30 minutes before use.

Le Gâteau Marbré au Café. Picture: Supplied Le Gâteau Marbré au Café Ingredients 10g ground coffee

1 tbsp cocoa powder 100g almond powder 250g flour

200g butter 180g sugar 100ml milk

10ml vanilla extract 1 tsp baking powder Method

Preheat oven to 175°C. Using a hand mixer, whisk the sugar and eggs together for 5 minutes, then add the vanilla extract and mix in until light and fluffy. Melt the butter and add it gradually to the mixer until well incorporated. Sift the flour and add the almond powder and baking powder and gently fold the dry ingredients into the mixture until all are combined. Remove a small amount of the mixture and mix in the cocoa powder. Fold the cocoa mixture gently back into the other batter to create a marble effect. Gently pour into a prepared 20cm x 10cm loaf pan and bake for 50-60 minutes.

Insert a toothpick into the middle of the cake, and if it comes out clean, you know it’s done. Let the cake cool in the pan before removing it and placing it onto a wire rack to cool completely. Best carrot cake. Picture: Supplied Best carrot cake Ingredients

250g all-purpose flour 1 tsp bicarbonate of soda 1 tsp baking powder

3 tsp cinnamon powder 200g light brown sugar ¼ cup honey

½ cup walnuts, chopped 4 large eggs (at room temperature) 400g carrots, peeled and finely grated.

¾ cup vegetable oil 1 tsp ginger powder Sugar syrup (recipe below)

Cream cheese frosting (recipe below) Whole walnuts and carrot fondants for decorating (optional) Method

Preheat oven to 180°C. Line the bottom of two 16cm cake tins with baking paper circles and spray the sides lightly with oil or brush with melted butter. Sift the flour, cinnamon powder, ginger powder, baking powder, and bicarb into a large bowl and make a well in the middle. In a separate bowl, whisk the sugar, oil, honey, and eggs, then add the dry mixture to the wet mixture and mix until smooth and well combined. Stir in the finely grated carrots and chopped walnuts. Divide the batter evenly between the prepared cake tins, and bake for 60 minutes, rotating the cake tins after 30 minutes. Stick a skewer into the middle, and if it comes out clean, the cakes are done. Remove them from the oven and let them cool before taking them out of the tins.

Make the sugar syrup and the cream cheese frosting. When the cakes have cooled, trim the top of each cake with a serrated knife so it is flat. Slice both cakes in half horizontally so you have four rounds. Place the first round on a plate or a rotating cake stand and brush the top with a layer of sugar syrup. Spoon ¼ of the frosting on top and spread evenly to the edges. Gently place the second cake round, upside down, on top and repeat the sugar syrup and frosting process, followed by the third round and the final round, spreading the remainder of the frosting equally across the top. Decorate with walnuts and or small carrot fondants.