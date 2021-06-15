Celebrate Youth Day the foodie way with these amazing recipes

Every year, on June 16, we celebrate Youth Day. This day is commemorated with parades, educational talks and other youth-related awareness events. But have you thought about celebrating this event with food?

In recognition of this special day, Thabisa Grootboom, a student at Capsicum Culinary Studio’s Pretoria campus, shares recipes for five dishes that she plans on cooking for her friends and family to commemorate and celebrate. You too can try them. Creamy mushroom samp Ingredients

250ml samp 350g mushrooms, chopped 1 large onion, diced

250g cream Salt to taste Method

Soak the samp in hot water overnight. Rinse the samp and boil on medium-high heat for 1 hour. In a saucepan, sauté the diced onion and mushrooms. Once the samp is soft, add the onions, mushrooms and salt, and mix it all together. Add the cream and stir.

Reduce the heat to low, to thicken, the samp before serving. Curried chicken feet Ingredients

500g chicken feet 1 cup boiling water 1 tsp turmeric powder

1tsp curry powder 1 tomato, peeled and grated Salt to taste

Method Soak the chicken feet in hot water and remove scales. Transfer to a pot and add the water, turmeric, curry powder, tomato and salt. Cook over medium heat for 30 minutes stirring occasionally, then lower the heat and simmer to make the sauce thick.

Simple traditional butternut Ingredients 1 large butternut, cut into cubes

1 tsp sugar Method Place the butternut in a pot with a small amount of water (it will also release its own water) and boil.

Add the sugar. Cook over medium heat until soft. Simple traditional spinach Ingredients

1kg spinach 1 onion, diced Salt and pepper

Cayenne pepper Method Sauté the onion in a pan with oil over medium heat.

Once the onion is translucent, add the spinach and cook till soft stirring constantly. Add salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper to taste. Steamed bread

Ingredients 3 cups of flour 2 tsp salt

1 tsp yeast 3 tsp sugar 1 cup warm water

Method Sift the dry ingredients together in a large bowl. Add the warm water and bring it together, kneading until the dough combines and does not stick to your hands.

Grease a clean bowl with butter, add the dough, cover with a dishtowel, and place in a warm place for an hour. Fill a large pot halfway with boiling water and place over medium heat. Grease a bowl with butter and add the dough.

Place the bowl with the dough inside the pot (making sure no water gets in), cover with lid, and allow to steam for an hour or until cooked. Remove the bread and cool before slicing and serving. Tripe

Ingredients 500g clean tripe 1 tbs salt

1 tsp pepper 1 large potato, diced 1 tsp cayenne pepper

Method Rinse the tripe in cold water. Over medium to high heat, boil the tripe in enough water to cover the tripe.