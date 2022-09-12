Chef Grace Stevens’s ideas for delicious spring meals

Spring into seasonal cooking with fresh ingredients and flavours with these delicious seasonal dishes. It has been a long, cold winter and it is time to celebrate what is ahead in the new season.

Below award-winning television chef, confectionery connoisseur, and professional baker Grace Stevens shares recipes to help celebrate the new season in all its fabulous glory. New York-style cheesecake. Picture: Supplied New York-style cheesecake Serves: 8 - 10

Ingredients Crust 150 g crushed tennis biscuits or Marie biscuit

50g ginger biscuits 70g unsalted butter, melted 30ml sugar

1ml salt Filling 900g full cream cheese, at room temperature

400g castor sugar 45ml flour Zest of one lemon

10ml fresh lemon juice 2ml salt 6 large eggs

120g sour cream Topping Roasted berry coulis (make ahead)

450g berries 10ml castor sugar 3ml vanilla extract

Method Crust Preheat the oven to 180°C and set an oven rack in the lower middle position. Wrap a 23- or 25-cm springform pan with one large piece of heavy-duty aluminium foil, covering the underside and extending all the way to the top so there are no seams on the bottom or sides of the pan. Repeat with another sheet of foil. Spray the inside of the pan with non-stick cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, combine the tennis biscuit crumbs, melted butter, sugar, and salt. Stir until well combined. Press the crumbs into an even layer on the bottom of the prepared pan. Bake the crust for 10 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and set it aside. Reduce the oven temperature to 160°C (130°C fan). Boil a kettle. Make the filling: In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the cream cheese, sugar, and flour together on medium speed until just smooth, about 1 minute. Add the lemon zest, lemon juice, and salt. Beat on low speed until just combined. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing on low speed until incorporated, scraping the bowl as necessary. Mix in the sour cream. Make sure the batter is uniform but do not over-mix.

Check to make sure your oven has cooled to 160°C (130°C). Set the cheesecake pan in a large roasting pan. Pour the batter on top of the crust. Pour the boiling water into the large roasting pan to come about ¾ up the side of the cake pan. Bake until the cake is just set, 1 hour and 30 minutes to 1 hour and 45 minutes (The centre should wobble just a bit when the pan is nudged; it will continue to cook as it cools). Carefully remove the roasting pan from the oven and set it on a wire rack. Cool the cheesecake in the water bath until the water is just warm, about 45 minutes. Remove the springform pan from the water bath and discard the foil. If necessary, run a thin-bladed knife around the edge of the cake to make sure it's not sticking to the sides (which can cause cracks as it cools), then cover with plastic wrap and transfer to the refrigerator to cool for at least 8 hours or overnight.

Make the berry coulis: Place all ingredients in a roasting dish and roast at 180°C for 20 to 25 minutes. Strain through a sieve and set aside. For serving: Slice with a sharp knife, wiping the knife clean between slices. Serve with berry coulis. Storing: The cheesecake can be made and stored in the spring form pan in the fridge, tightly covered with plastic wrap, up to three days ahead of time.

Caramelised onion and rosemary focaccia. Picture: Supplied Caramelised onion and rosemary focaccia Ingredients 512g white bread flour

10g salt 8g instant yeast 500ml water

Olive oil to line proving bowl Flaky salt 2 caramelised onions

2 sprigs of rosemary Method In a large bowl, combine flour and salt.

Dissolve yeast in water. Combine the yeast water with the flour and mix well to form a dough. Knead lightly for 1 to 2 minutes. Cover the dough with olive oil and cover with a damp cloth or cling film. Allow rising in the fridge overnight or for 1 hour at room temperature.

Turn the dough out into a baking sheet and work the dough out to each corner of the tray, leaving dimples in the dough from your fingers. Drizzle more olive oil on to the top of the bread, and season with flaky salt and rosemary. Evenly cover the bread with the caramelised onions and allow it to rest for 45 mins at room temperature.

Preheat the oven to 200֯C. Bake for 25 mins or until the top of the bread is golden and pillowy. Serve warm.

To caramelise onions Slice two onions into rings. Fry in a little oil or butter until the onions turn golden brown. Remove from heat and store in the fridge or use immediately.