Chef Jackie Cameron pays tribute to Nellie Tembe: ’I loved that you never quit’

Anele “Nellie” Tembe, a chef and fiancée to award-winning rapper AKA (Kiernan Forbes), has died at the age of 22. The news of Tembe’s death broke on social media on Sunday morning, sending shock waves across the country. She fell to her death at the upmarket Pepper Club Hotel in Cape Town and was confirmed dead by paramedics who attempted to resuscitate her. As much as she was famously known to be AKA’s partner, Tembe was also a foodie and chef. She attended the Jackie Cameron School of Food and Wine where she enrolled for an 18-month-long cookery course between 2018 and 2019.

During this time, Tembe was also accepted to join the school's work placement segment at The Test Kitchen in Cape Town.

In a Q & A section under the school’s website, she said culinary school taught her responsibility, how to be independent, and to step out of her everyday comfort zone.

“Chef Jackie’s teachings changed my life in the sense that I humbled myself in the kitchen environment and out of the kitchen. They also changed my perspective – that individuals do things differently and one should be open-minded to learning,” said Tembe.

Owner and founder of the school, Jackie Cameron, shared her sorrow over Tembe’s death on Instagram.

“My heart is shattered to lose such a beautiful young girl. A person full of youthful energy and oozing potential – @nelli_tembe .

“The Anele I knew:

“I loved our many in-depth chats. I loved the way you extended yourself. I loved that you had a deep desire to impress. I loved that you worked hard. I loved that you never quit. You pushed hard when most people would have given up. From never having mopped a floor properly, to leaving my school as an absolute professional at high pressure-hosing, you took it all on with open arms. You impressed me with your dedication. Thank you for showing me the possibilities of growth that are within a student’s reach. Rest in peace. May strength be with the Tembe family – especially Anele’s biggest supporter, her father, Mo, as well as Princess – and her fiancée @akaworldwide. I offer condolences and love from all at #jackiecameronschooloffoodandwine – past and present students, the team and our family,” wrote Cameron.

Below we share one of Tembe's favourite recipes.

“This is a very quick and easy recipe which I enjoy baking. Whenever friends or my two nieces visit, I make Belgian chocolate brownies. Most people enjoy chocolate, and these are best served with crème fraîche and a good cup of hot chocolate,” she said.

Anele’s Belgium chocolate brownies

Makes: 24 brownies

Ingredients

350ml Champagne Valley white flour

500ml castor sugar

1 pinch of Oryx salt

125ml cocoa powder

250g salted butter

4 large eggs

1tsp vanilla extract

200g Belgium dark chocolate

10 fresh strawberries

125ml icing sugar

Method

Preheat the oven to 180ºC, middle shelf.

Grease a 20x30 pan.

Sift the flour with sugar, salt and cocoa powder.

In a separate bowl mix the butter, eggs and vanilla extract.

Combine the flour mixture and butter mixture, using an electric beater at medium speed.

Cut the Belgium chocolate into chunky pieces and add to the brownie mixture.

Pour the mixture into the pan and spread out evenly, using a spatula.

Bake for 20-22 minutes.

Cool the brownies, then cut into even square pieces.

Place the strawberries around the brownies and sift the icing sugar over for decoration.