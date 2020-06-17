Chefs share their perfect soup and sandwich combinations

From bread, vegetables to mini pizzas, these are some of the items that pair together perfectly fine with soup, particularly during the cold winter months. But sandwiches also make a classic combination when it comes to soups. These combinations are hearty, mostly healthy, and will leave you satisfied. Many soups and sandwich recipes are created around the world daily. Some have been passed through generations while others are freshly created by the world’s chefs. We spoke to chefs to share their favourite soup and sandwich combinations that you should try this winter.

Minestrone and toasted cheese. Picture: Supplied

Minestrone and Toasted Cheese - Paul Thinus Prinsloo from The Restaurant at Waterkloof Estate.

“This is a classic for me and a well-known pairing. I cannot get enough of it. The flavour of the tomato and the taste of a toasted cheese sammie is just amazing. The flavour of cheese and tomato is one of the oldest pairings, the sweetness you get from the minestrone and the salty taste from the aged cheddar is a perfect match,” said Prinsloo.

Here’s how to make it.

Ingredients

For the Minestrone

1 large onion chopped

1 bunch celery, sliced

2 chopped carrots

4 cloves garlic minced

2 cup of mixed beans

8 fresh tomatoes cut up

10g tomato paste

1tsp oregano

1tsp thyme

10 cups of chicken stock

1 cup macaroni

½ cup of parmesan

2tsp chopped basil

Method

Take all the ingredients except the pasta, basil, and parmesan.

Sautè all ingredients in a deep pot until coloured, add chicken stock and bring to a boil.

Allow soup to simmer for four hours. Allow 30 minutes of cooking time for the soup to cook the pasta inside the soup.

Finish soup with basil and parmesan

Toasted cheese

White bread

80g of grated aged cheddar

Salt

Black pepper

Method

Butter both sides of the sliced bread, add cheese on one side season with salt and pepper.

In a hot pan toast the sandwich until golden on both sides.

Cauliflower soup with feta crumble. Picture: Supplied

Cauliflower Soup With Feta Crumble - Steenberg Executive Chef, Kerry Kilpin

“I like cauliflower soup with feta crumble enjoyed with smoked paprika and melted cheese toastie and washed down with a glass of Steenberg Semillon.

"I just love cheese and soup together, the fabulous texture of the creamy cauliflower with the rich flavourful melted cheese is so delicious and indulgent.

"Melted brie on toast will make this combo even more decadent and yummy. For the quintessential hearty soup and hearty sandwich combo when it's chilly – you can't beat oxtail and roast vegetable soup – with a really strong flavoured sandwich.

"My choice would be Gorgonzola and caramelised onion on a rich, buttery brioche and a glass of Steenberg Shiraz to top it off of course. But in all honesty, after a long day in the Kitchen, when I get home, all I want is Bovril and cheddar on toast – it hits the spot every time,” said Kilpin.

Here’s how to make it.

Ingredients:

1 onion chopped

50g butter

10 sprigs of thyme picked

2 cloves chopped garlic

1tsp paprika

2,5ml cayenne pepper

1 potato peeled and grated

1 small head cauliflower broken into florets

1l full cream milk

200ml cream

1 lemon

For the feta crumble

70g feta cheese

2 slices of white bread cut in little cubes

5ml olive oil

10g butter

10g parsley chopped

Method

Sweat the onion, butter, thyme, and garlic in a pot on medium heat till the onion is translucent in colour.

Add the paprika, cayenne, and potato and continue to cook for a further 2 minutes.

Add the milk and bring to a simmer.

Simmer for 10 minutes stirring from time to time.

Add the cauliflower and cream and bring to the boil.

Cook for a further 20 minutes or until the cauliflower is soft.

Blend and season with salt and squeeze of lemon juice and serve hot with feta crumble sprinkled on the top.

Toss the bread cubes with butter and olive oil and toast in the oven until crispy and golden.

Allow time to cool.

Crumble the feta and mix with the croutons and parsley.

Sprinkle over the soup.

