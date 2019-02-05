Soy spiced roast chicken. Picture by C.Collingridge

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

  • 1.5 kg whole chicken
  • 120 ml peanut oil
  • 15 ml Chinese five-spice powder
  • 5 ml salt
  • 3 ml white pepper
  • zest of 1 orange, remaining orange reserved for later use

Stuffing

  • 2 spring onions, cut into 2cm pieces and bruised
  • 3 whole star anise
  • 1 green chilli, split in half
  • 2 cm piece of ginger, sliced
  • 1 orange, cut into pieces
  • Basting sauce
  • 60 ml honey
  • 60 ml soy sauce

Chinese salsa verde

  • 30 ml freshly grated ginger
  • 10-15 ml chilli oil
  • 30 ml soy sauce
  • 30 ml rice vinegar or red wine vinegar
  • 15 ml peanut oil
  • red chillies, seeded and finely-chopped
  • spring onions, finely- chopped
  • 1 large orange, zested and juiced

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180 deg C.
  2. Pat the chicken dry, inside and out, with a paper towel.
  3. In a small bowl, combine the peanut oil, five-spice powder, salt and pepper. Stir the zest into the spices.
  4. Rub the chicken inside and out with the spice mixture.
  5. For the stuffing - Stuff the cavity with the spring onion, star anise, chilli, ginger and orange. Roast the chicken for 1 hour.
  6. For basting - Combine the honey and soy sauce. After the chicken has cooked for 1 hour, baste the chicken generously every 10 minutes until it is cooked through and an internal thermometer reads 70-72C, about 30 minutes.
  7. Remove the chicken and rest, covered in foil, for 10 minutes before serving.
  8. Carve the chicken and serve with the Chinese salsa verde.
  9. Salsa -  While the chicken rests, whisk together the ginger, chilli oil, soy sauce, vinegar, peanut oil, chillies, spring onion and orange juice and zest until well combined.
  10. Serve with the chicken.