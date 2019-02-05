Golden prawn and pork dumplings. Picture by C.Collingridge.

Makes 30-35

Ingredients

  • 400 g raw prawns, shelled, deveined and chopped
  • 400 g pork mince
  • 15 ml cornstarch
  • 15 ml freshly grated ginger
  • 20 ml soy sauce
  • 20 ml Shaoxing rice wine or dry sherry
  • 20 ml rice vinegar
  • a pinch of sea salt
  • a pinch of sugar
  • 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 2 large spring onions, finely chopped
  • 1 medium red chilli, seeded and finely-chopped
  • 5 ml toasted sesame oil
  • 30 round dumpling wrappers
  • cold water, for sealing
  • oil for frying
  • Ginger rice vinegar dipping sauce
  • 30 ml water
  • 60 ml soy sauce
  • 30 ml black rice vinegar (Chinkiang)
  • 2 cm piece of ginger, peeled and grated
  • 1 medium red chili, seeded and finely-chopped
  • 30 ml chopped coriander

Method

  1. In a bowl, combine all the ingredients up to but not including the dumpling wrappers, and mix well.
  2. Place a wrapper on a board on your work surface and put a spoonful of filling in the centre.
  3. Brush some water around the edge of the wrapper and fold over to enclose the filling to form a half-moon shape.
  4. Pleat the sealed edges.
  5. Place dumpling on a tray and cover with a damp tea towel.
  6. Repeat with the rest of the filling and wrappers.
  7. Heat the oil in a large pot or deep-fat fryer until hot, then deep-fry the dumplings in batches, until golden.
  8. Drain on paper towel.
  9. Serve with the dipping sauce.
  10. For the sauce, combine the ingredients and whisk.