Makes 30-35
Ingredients
- 400 g raw prawns, shelled, deveined and chopped
- 400 g pork mince
- 15 ml cornstarch
- 15 ml freshly grated ginger
- 20 ml soy sauce
- 20 ml Shaoxing rice wine or dry sherry
- 20 ml rice vinegar
- a pinch of sea salt
- a pinch of sugar
- 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 2 large spring onions, finely chopped
- 1 medium red chilli, seeded and finely-chopped
- 5 ml toasted sesame oil
- 30 round dumpling wrappers
- cold water, for sealing
- oil for frying
- Ginger rice vinegar dipping sauce
- 30 ml water
- 60 ml soy sauce
- 30 ml black rice vinegar (Chinkiang)
- 2 cm piece of ginger, peeled and grated
- 1 medium red chili, seeded and finely-chopped
- 30 ml chopped coriander
Method
- In a bowl, combine all the ingredients up to but not including the dumpling wrappers, and mix well.
- Place a wrapper on a board on your work surface and put a spoonful of filling in the centre.
- Brush some water around the edge of the wrapper and fold over to enclose the filling to form a half-moon shape.
- Pleat the sealed edges.
- Place dumpling on a tray and cover with a damp tea towel.
- Repeat with the rest of the filling and wrappers.
- Heat the oil in a large pot or deep-fat fryer until hot, then deep-fry the dumplings in batches, until golden.
- Drain on paper towel.
- Serve with the dipping sauce.
- For the sauce, combine the ingredients and whisk.