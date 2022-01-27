Chocolate Cake Day: 3 recipes to help you celebrate

JANUARY 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day, a day that celebrates the cake more people favour. And more often than not, we celebrate our special occasions like anniversaries, birthdays and weddings with cake.

When it comes to food holidays, we know how to celebrate. This one is no different. Have some cake. Share it with someone else. Visit your favourite bakery and give them some credit, too. Or, if you have some mean baking skills, show them off.

Here are the recipes. CHOCOLATE mousse cake. Picture: Supplied Chocolate mousse cake INGREDIENTS

Cake 250ml cake flour 60ml cocoa

10ml baking powder 5ml salt 250ml sugar

4 egg yolks 125ml oil 125ml boiling water

5ml vanilla essence 4 egg whites Chocolate mousse

200g milk chocolate 200g dark chocolate 500ml fresh cream

Ganache 200g milk chocolate 155g can of cream

METHOD Cake: Sift the flour, cocoa, baking powder, and salt into a bowl. Mix in the sugar. Add the egg yolks, oil, water, and vanilla essence and beat until smooth. Whisk the egg whites until stiff and fold into mixture. Divide the mixture into two lined and greased 23cm cake tins and bake at 180ºC for 25 – 30 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the cake comes out clean.

Mousse: Melt together the chocolates and cream in a pot over low heat. Refrigerate overnight. Beat with an electric beater until mousse-like and use to sandwich cake together. Ganache: Melt together the chocolate and tinned cream in the microwave. Allow to cool and when thickened pour over the cakes. Decorate with fondant roses and chocolate shards. To make a cake like the winning one, you will need to triple the cake mixture and pour it into 3 x 25cm cake tins and 3 x 30cm cake tins.

You will also need to triple the quantity of the ganache to coat all six layers. Recipe by Shaakira Yacoob CHEF Tharwat's one-bowl chocolate cake with ganache frosting. Picture: Supplied Chef Tharwat's one-bowl chocolate cake with ganache frosting

INGREDIENTS For the cake Dry

2 cups sugar 1 ¾ cup flour ¾ cup unsweetened cocoa

1 ½ tsp baking powder 1 ½ tsp bicarb 1 tsp salt

Wet 2 eggs 1 cup of milk

¾ cup vegetable oil (not olive oil) 2 tsp vanilla essence 1 cup boiling water

For the ganache frosting 350g good quality dark chocolate 350g fresh cream

Pinch of salt METHOD Preheat your oven to 180ºC.

Mix all the dry ingredients together first and then add the wet ingredients and mix at high speed. Make sure to add the water last as it needs to be hot. The mixture will look very thin, but it’s fine and it will be very moist.

Grease (spray and cook) two 23cm cake tins and pour the mixture over. Before you bake, be sure to (gently) wrap the tins on the counter a few times to get rid of any excess air bubbles. Bake for 30-35 minutes, test with a toothpick, when the toothpick comes out clean remove from oven

And allow cooling in the tin for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack. For the ganache frosting Heat up the cream to a simmering point not boiling, then pour the cream over the chocolate.

Mix chocolate, salt, and cream together until well combined and smooth. This is now ganache. Allow the mixture to cool completely. All the way down. Now whisk until light and fluffy you will see the colour change to a lighter hue of brown, this will be your indication to stop whisking.

Don’t over whisk as you will split the mixture and will have to start again. Now it’s just the frosting of the cake and enjoyment. OUMA Ann’s chocolate cake. Picture: Supplied Ouma Ann’s chocolate cake

INGREDIENTS 2 cups cake flour 1½ cups castor sugar

1 cup cooking oil 1 cup boiling water 2 tsp baking powder

6 tbs cocoa powder 8 eggs METHOD

Preheat your oven to 180°C and grease and line one deep cake tin, or 2 smaller round sandwich cake tins. Mix the oil and boiling water and set this aside to cool. Separate the eggs and place the yolks and egg whites into 2 large separate bowls. Add the sugar and vanilla essence to the egg yolks and then beat them with a hand-held blender until they are thick and pale yellow.

Add the flour, cocoa, and baking powder and continue to blend. Finally, add the water and oil. Using clean beaters, whisk the egg whites until they are thick and stiff, and then fold in the remaining teaspoon of baking powder. Fold this into the chocolate mixture, keeping the batter light and airy.